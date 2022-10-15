A pinpoint pass from skipper Tarik Lee and a perfectly timed run from Nicholas Bobcome ended with the ball in the back of the net and that was all that was needed for St Benedict’s College to secure their place in the next round of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League at the expense of former champions Naparima College.
In an eagerly-anticipated Group A fixture at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday, St Benedict’s College emerged 1-0 winners over Naparima College to clinch a place in the semi-finals while Fatima College defeated St Augustine Secondary 4-0 to also reach the final four.
While there is still one round of matches to be played in the group as well as two scheduled matches from yesterday that were postponed, Fatima and St Benedict’s have confirmed their places in the semi-finals where they will meet the top two teams from Group B.
Group B was due to be completed yesterday but the main clash between the top two teams, San Juan North Secondary and Presentation College San Fernando, to determine who will finish at the top of the standings, was postponed due to illness in the “Pres” camp.
While the final standings in both groups are yet to be decided, the four teams that will battle in the semi-finals have been confirmed—St Bendict’s, Fatima, San Juan North and Pres San Fernando.
St Benedict’s skipper Lee said it is “very exciting to move on” as the players celebrated with their fans in the HCS. He turned it up against “Naps” in the 30th minute, collecting the ball in the midfield from a clearance at the back and got past two defenders before putting the ball in the path of a sprinting Bobcome, who used his speed to get past two more defenders before poking the ball around the advancing Kadeem Duncan in goal for Naparima.
St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition. “We have to maintain our discipline and stay grounded,” said Boyce after the win. “The players deserve this.”
Meanwhile, Naparima coach Travis Mulraine, reacting to the narrow loss, said: “I think we lacked that one bit of quality that St Benedict’s found today.” Looking ahead, he said they will refocus as they turn their attention to the InterCol. As for their final group game, Mulraine indicated that he would use the opportunity to give some of the other players in the squad a run out in the middle.
In the other Group A match, Fatima got a brace from Michael Chaves and one each from Jaden Williams and Khiba Romany as they shut out the “ Green Machine” and book their place in the next round. In Group B, Malick Secondary, Trinity College East and Queen’s Royal College all had respective wins.
Yesterday’s SSFL results:
GROUP A
St Benedict’s College 1 (Nicholas Bobcome 30th) vs Naparima College 0
St Augustine Secondary 0 vs Fatima College 4 (Jaden William, Khiba Romany, Michael Chaves 2)
GROUP B
Malick Secondary 4 (Lendelle Baptiste, Obar Samuel, Jabari Bramble, J Duncan) vs East Mucurapo Secondary 2
Trinity College East 5 (Joshua Figaro 1, Khaleem Prince 4) vs Chaguanas North Secondary 0
Moruga Secondary 1 (Brandon Collymore) vs Queen’s Royal College 5 (Teshawn Franklyn 1, Nathan Quashie 1, Mikel Cardinal 1, Musaddiq Mohammed 2)