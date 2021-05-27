La Rose pleads for help

“These times are extremely hard in the Covid-19. And every time we have a lockdown of the country, I go through tremendous stress mentally and physically. It’s time, after 25 years of teaching table tennis in this country, someone comes forward to help me. Give me a chance to relax and just enjoy the rest of my life.”
The emotional plea for help came from veteran table tennis coach Dennis La Rose in a WhatsApp voice note message sent to the Express.
“I am a para athlete representing Trinidad and Tobago since 2014. I’m also a table tennis coach for Carenage Blasters. Coaching table tennis is not a paying job. You do get a stipend, but the stipend fluctuates depending on the amount of children you have.”
La Rose has been up against it since the coronavirus outbreak in March, last year. The Government’s Stay at Home order had a huge impact on his 2020 income. But thanks to generous donations from the Cleopatra Borel Foundation, one-off food and salary relief grants from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, and the assistance of the parents of his charges and other well-wishers, La Rose weathered the storm.
The Borel Foundation stood out in La Rose’s time of need, providing groceries and partially funding the repair job for the polio sufferer’s leg brace and purchase of a new pair of custom-made shoes. The Foundation also sourced an anonymous donor to cover the brace repair and shoe purchase balance.
One year later, however, La Rose is again in dire need. With the country under a State of Emergency, and club sport shut down, the coach is without a source of income.
“I’ve been trying for years, asking the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, social welfare, the Ministry of Sport, the Paralympic and Olympic committees, the Table Tennis Association, and my cries keep on falling on deaf ears,” La Rose lamented, his voice breaking as he fought back tears.
La Rose is T&T’s top development coach, consistently producing national age-group champions for a couple decades. He has also coached two Caribbean junior champions. In 2008, La Rose guided Kenwin Small to the regional title. The “Midas touch” coach also steered Aaron Wilson to the title in 2015 and 2016.
La Rose is responsible for Wilson’s development, from a six-year-old beginner to one of the top players in the English-speaking Caribbean. Wilson is T&T’s best home-based player.
For all his good work on the table through the years, La Rose is facing an uncertain future as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc here in T&T. He fears there will not be a celebratory mood when he reaches a significant milestone on July 2.
“I’m going to be 60 in the next two months, and I’m tired, I’m frustrated and I’m fed up. I think it’s time the authorities or someone hears my cry and helps me,” La Rose ended. “Take me out of this poverty.”
Anyone willing to provide assistance can contact La Rose at 732-5544.