TRINIDADIAN COACH Rajesh Lachoo registered a first win in Qatar World Cup qualification when his Dominica team won 3-0 over Anguilla, trained by another Trinidadian Stern John on Wednesday.
Dominica, Montserrat, Puerto Rico Cuba and Aruba all reeled in wins as 2022 qualifying resumed in the CONCACAF region on Wednesday, as the first-round winds down to a thrilling conclusion next week. Only the winners of the six groups will advance to round two scheduled to begin in mid-June.
Puerto Rico were wasteful although managing a 7-0 home win over the Bahamas in the final match of the night in Group F. Puerto Rico were always in control and led 4-0 at the half-time after taking the lead in the opening minutes. Though by no means helpless, the Bahamas could not cope with Puerto Rico’s intricate passing and off-the-ball movement.
At present, St Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Boyz are the only ones with a clear advantage at the top of the table. They lead Group F with six points, ahead of Puerto Rico (four), Trinidad and Tobago (four), Guyana (three) and the Bahamas who have three defeats.
Already eliminated Bahamas end World Cup qualifying tomorrow when they host T&T. Pivotal matches will see St Kitts and Nevis host Guyana today, before the series ends when they also face T&T in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. Puerto Rico have a final match against Guyana, but can only advance if SKN, T&T and Guyana slip up badly.
Meanwhile, Montserrat went top of Group A after a 4-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic and Joshua John’s double helped Aruba get their first victory since 2018, beating the Cayman Islands 3-1 in Group B action.
Cuba also nabbed their first victory of qualification, beating the British Virgin Islands 5-0 in a match that took place at the Estadio Doroteo Flores in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
The day’s action kicked off in Group D with Dominica facing Anguilla, with a flurry of first-half goals giving Dominica their first World Cup qualification triumph since a 2015 win over the British Virgin Islands.
W Connection defensive midfielder and Dominica captain Briel Thomas gave Latchoo’s squad an early lead with a goal in the third minute. His strike was followed by a 34th minute goal from Chad Bertrand and another before the half-time break scored by Julian Wade.
Anguilla were able to keep a clean sheet in the second half, with Dominica nabbing the 3-0 win.
Montserrat temporarily went top of Group A after their 4-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic.
While the Emerald Boys were pushing for a goal from the opening whistle, it didn’t arrive until Nathan Pond found the opener in the 39th minute. Rohan Ince added a second on the hour and substitute attacker Adrian Clifton added a double with goals in the 66th and 83rd minutes. Montserrat now travel for an away date with Grenada on June 8, while the USVI close play by hosting El Salvador on June 5.
Cuba nabbed their first victory of qualification after opening losses to Guatemala and Curacao, with forwards Luis Paradela, Onel Hernandez and Maikel Reyes, on as a substitute, scoring the opening three goals before defender Cavafe got in on the party with an 80th-minute strike from a set piece. The Cubans put the cherry on top with a final goal in stoppage time through Dairon Reyes and now turn their attention to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 8, while the British Virgin Islands will stay in Guatemala to meet Curacao.