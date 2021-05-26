Lakers rebound

Trinidad and Tobago finished second to Nigeria in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the USA Track & Field (USAFT) Invitational, in Texas, on Tuesday.

T&T sprinters Jerod Elcock, Keston Bledman, Kyle Greaux and Tyrell Edwards combined for a 39.81 seconds clocking. The Nigerians got the baton round the track in 39.56.