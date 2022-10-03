LAKSHMI Girls Hindu School earned a gold and two silver medals in doubles Sunday in the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Priya Rambally and Mia Mapp secured the under-15 title for the St Augustine school by nosing out Kyra Cupid and Tianna-Marie Fields 15-13, 5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5.
But Lakshmi’s other pairs were beaten in the finals.
Lyllana Boodhan, under-13 and 15 champion of the recent National Youth Championship, and Pretti Singh went down 11-7, 14-12, 11-3 to Shreya Maraj and “National Youth” under-13 and 15 runner-up Ashlea Mohammed of ASJA Girls Tunapuna in the battle for the under-13 crown.
Two-time Caribbean under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan and Mikah Stroude captured the under-19 title for Naparima Girls’ High School by brushing aside Lakshmi’s Sydney Sibaran and Pooja Ganeais 11-5, 11-3, 11-6.
“Naps” ended up with two doubles titles as their boys’ school, Naparima College lifted the under-15 trophy.
Their combination of Luke Kenoo and “National Youth” champ Josiah Joseph defeated Dillon Bruce and Kayode Lee of Trinity College East.
Samuel Humphreys and Antido Renwick of Arima Central Secondary were 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 winners over Sameer Ali and Akash Singh of St George’s College for the under-19 crown.
And St Mary’s College beat long-time sporting and academic rivals Queen’s Royal College for the other doubles title Sunday.
Their pair of Aiden Noel and Silverbowl singles champion Jonathan Cottoy took down Sekel McIntosh and Jonathan Alleyne 15-13, 11-4, 11-3 in the under-13 final.
The singles events will be in the spotlight when the two-weekend tournament resumes on Saturday.