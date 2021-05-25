Reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders have further strengthened their squad for this year’s Caribbean Premier League with the capture of Nepal leg-spinning sensation, Sandeep Lamichhane.

The 20-year-old joins overseas players, United States fast bowler Ali Khan and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, in a TKR squad that will be led by West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard.

Lamichanne has taken world cricket by storm since making his international debut as a 17-year-old, and has so far taken 138 wickets from 101 Twenty20s at an average of 18 and economy rate of just under seven runs per over.

Last year, he formed a formidable spin partnership with Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for Jamaican Tallawahs, taking 12 wickets while Mujeeb claimed 16. He has also previously turned out for Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. TKR are already heavy favourites to retain their title, having marched throughout the tournament unbeaten last year.

Tridents have, meanwhile, nabbed Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for their campaign, their first overseas signing of the season. The 29-year-old, who has taken 220 wickets from 190 T20s, will be featuring in the Caribbean showpiece for the first time. Tridents struggled last season following their title success in 2019, finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs, after winning only three of their ten games.

Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik will make a return to the CPL after missing last year’s competition, picking up where he left off for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The 39-year-old has become a legend at the Georgetown-based franchise, averaging 63 in the 2019 season when Amazon Warriors played unbeaten in the preliminary phase before suffering a heart-breaking defeat in the final. This year’s tournament runs from August 28 to September 19 in St Kitts.

HOMEGROWN TALENT

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opted for local talent in the Professional Cricket League (PCL) draft yesterday, signing former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champions Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie to complete their list of contracted players for the 2021-2022 season.

Soca Warriors play SKN in D/Republic

San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, appears the likely venue for Trinidad and Tobago’s June 8 CONCACAF Group F showdown with St Kitts-Nevis.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at home, T&T will give up home advantage and play the crucial qualifier at a neutral venue. SKN lead the group with six points going into matches against Puerto Rico (one point) and second-placed T&T (four points).

EL Salvador reign supreme

Exon Perdomo recorded a beaver-trick to power El Salvador to a 6-4 victory over the United States in the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship (CBSC) on Sunday, at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

AMONG THE BEST

Jereem “The Dream” Richards is thrilled to be number six on the world all-time list in the men’s 150 metres event.

“It’s very significant,” Richards told the Express, yesterday. “This shows that I have the ability to run very fast in the 200, and it makes me excited.”

Wood wants Coach Calder at Worlds

TOP NATIONAL judoka Gabriella Wood is seeking to raise TT$15,000 to ensure her coach accompanies her to the June 6-13 International Judo Federation (IJF) World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.