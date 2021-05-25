Reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders have further strengthened their squad for this year’s Caribbean Premier League with the capture of Nepal leg-spinning sensation, Sandeep Lamichhane.
The 20-year-old joins overseas players, United States fast bowler Ali Khan and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, in a TKR squad that will be led by West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard.
Lamichanne has taken world cricket by storm since making his international debut as a 17-year-old, and has so far taken 138 wickets from 101 Twenty20s at an average of 18 and economy rate of just under seven runs per over.
Last year, he formed a formidable spin partnership with Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for Jamaican Tallawahs, taking 12 wickets while Mujeeb claimed 16. He has also previously turned out for Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. TKR are already heavy favourites to retain their title, having marched throughout the tournament unbeaten last year.
Tridents have, meanwhile, nabbed Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for their campaign, their first overseas signing of the season. The 29-year-old, who has taken 220 wickets from 190 T20s, will be featuring in the Caribbean showpiece for the first time. Tridents struggled last season following their title success in 2019, finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs, after winning only three of their ten games.
Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik will make a return to the CPL after missing last year’s competition, picking up where he left off for Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The 39-year-old has become a legend at the Georgetown-based franchise, averaging 63 in the 2019 season when Amazon Warriors played unbeaten in the preliminary phase before suffering a heart-breaking defeat in the final. This year’s tournament runs from August 28 to September 19 in St Kitts.