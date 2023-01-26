Former West Indies player Deryck Murray and former regional team manager Omar Khan said that having legendary batter Brian Lara as a performance mentor for the regional team is a positive move and one that could possibly motivate the current crop of players to raise their game.
CWI announced yesterday that the former West Indies captain, Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a “performance mentor” and will work with all international teams as well as the West Indies Academy.
“Lara’s new role will be to support the various head coaches in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense, as well as working closely with the director of cricket on ICC World Cup Tournament strategic planning,” CWI said via a media release yesterday.
Lara has already begun his first assignment with the West Indies Test team in Zimbabwe where he is assisting with the team’s preparations for the first Test in Bulawayo starting on February 4.
Commenting on Lara’s new role, Murray said he was hopeful that the world record holder can have a positive impact on the team’s performance.
“I hope it is an indication of greater emphasis on cricket performance in the West Indies. He has been a tremendous player in his own right and hopefully he will be an example for the players and also a great motivator,” Murray told the Express yesterday.
Asked if he feels the move will help the players raise their game, Murray, a former WI wicketkeeper and vice-captain said: “Undoubtedly yes... but I think it needs to be also supplemented by a number of changes in West Indies cricket.”
The former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president and West Indies board director added: “The problems in West Indies cricket are not only on the field. In fact, I am of the opinion that the on-field performance of the West Indies teams reflects the administrative shortcomings of the administrative structures of West Indies cricket at the moment.
“Yes, Brian Lara can make a difference to individual players but I think the whole philosophy of West Indies cricket also needs to change and that starts in the boardroom.”
Murray also pointed out that improved performances will not automatically come with the introduction of new faces in the coaching staff. However, he said that Lara’s mentorship role is a step in the right direction.
“It is not just a question of changing faces and hoping that results change. Phil Simmons resigned from his post and he is the only person that did the honourable thing in the face of continuing poor West Indies performances and losses. He is not by any stretch of the imagination “the fault” in West Indies cricket. It has to go a lot deeper than that. It is not just to say okay, if I put Lara instead of Simmons everything will be okay. That is hiding your head in the sand. But I do wish Brian well and I hope he achieves great success in his role,” Murray concluded.
Meanwhile, Khan said Lara’s appointment “is an excellent development for West Indies cricket.”
“Brian brings that skill set that is required to get the players to be students of the game. He also commands the respect of the players and will bridge the gap between the players and the Board,” he continued.
Khan said Lara’s mentorship “is vitally needed now” in order to get the players to understand what is required of them as professional cricketers representing over seven million people of the Caribbean who are passionate about West Indies cricket.
“Brian is a legend and a role model for our cricketers and he knows how to communicate with the players so as to get them to buy in to the concept of understanding that the game needs total commitment and dedication and smart decisions for our team to be successful,” said Khan.
Lara is looking forward to his new role and is confident he can help the players.
“Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful. I’m looking forward to joining the group in Zimbabwe and the opportunity to work with other West Indies teams later in the year,” said Lara.
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams is also looking forward to Lara “making a significant contribution to our cricket system by providing invaluable guidance and advice to our players and coaches.”
“We are confident that Brian will help to improve our high-performance mindset and strategic culture that will bring us more success on the field across all formats. Everyone is excited to have Brian involved in supporting our players,” Adams added.