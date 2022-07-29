‘Lara’ disappointment

The West Indies had some moments of brilliance that got the 10,000-plus crowd at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on their feet but Nicholas Pooran’s men fell well short in the end, losing the first T20 International against India by 68 runs.
It was the first men’s international game at the southern venue and the fans came out in their numbers, with a steady stream flowing into the stadium from as early as 8 a.m. - two-and-a-half hours before the match.
By the time the hosts went to bat, the crowd was already charged up after Akeal Hosein took two brilliant diving catches and grabbed one for 14 against a formidable Indian batting line-up, as the visitors posted 190 for six after being sent to bat first.
The excitement of the crowd kept growing despite a steady stream of West Indies wickets which left the hosts struggling at 67 for four after nine overs before they were eventually restricted to 122 for eight with the fans partying until the end.
Pooran expressed disappointment with the eventual result, noting that losing early wickets in the chase cost his side.
“We are disappointed as a team. The crowd here has been absolutely amazing and we have disappointed them. The players have been feeling very hurt but this is the first game of the T20 series and we will look to bounce back,” the skipper said.
“We lost wickets every time we had some momentum and that cost us. We had already lost four wickets in the first ten overs and that cost us the game,” he added.
Kyle Mayers (15 off six balls) started positively for the hosts in their chase with a six over long-on and a four to extra cover off Arshdeep Singh before falling in the same over after a bit of indecisiveness saw him pop one up to Ravi Bishnoi for 15 in the second over.
Jason Holder’s promotion up the order didn’t have the intended impact, with the all-rounder being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a “duck” before the Windies skipper came to the middle to try and right the ship but he couldn’t stop the slide.
Pooran started with a six off Hardik Pandya into the Party Stand but his stay in the middle was cut short with the batter edging to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Ravichandran Ashwin for 18.
Shimron Hetmyer, returning to the squad after passing a fitness test earlier in the week, kept the hosts in the hunt with a four off Ravindra Jadeja and a straight six off Ashwin but India kept getting wickets, with Rovman Powell being bowled by leg-spinner Bishnoi for 14 as the hosts slipped towards defeat.
Hetmyer fell in the next over, caught on the long-off boundary off Ashwin for the same score to all but seal the home team’s fate.
Like he did with ball earlier in the day, Hosein, who made 11, excited the crowd with a straight six off Bishnoi as the hosts limped to triple figures but it only delayed India’s victory.
Earlier, India got off to a rapid start, with skipper Rohit Sharma coming down the track to Holder and putting the ball over the long-off to set the tone for his team on a pitch that required batsmen to be patient.
Hosein’s introduction slowed the run rate down after that, with the left-arm spinner having an immediate impact, creating two chances off his first two balls of the match.
His first ball to Suryakumar Yadav flew to Mayers who couldn’t hold on at short cover. Then the batter’s attempted sweep was popped up but the bowler couldn’t get back to take the catch.
Yadav made the Windies pay in the next over, slapping debutant Alzarri Joseph for six over square-leg as India raced to 43 after four overs before Hosein intervened again.
This time Hosein got his man, Yadav looking to flick and getting a leading edge to Holder.
Hosein continued to impact proceedings in the next over, taking a brilliant diving catch at short third man off Obed McCoy to send back the in-from Shreyas Iyer for (zero) as the Windies pulled things back.
But Sharma nailed another six off Holder over deep square-leg followed by consecutive fours off Joseph to bring up his half-century and take India to triple figures in the 12th over.
At the other end, Hosein took another diving catch to remove Rishabh Pant while Joseph got his first T20I wicket when Pandya was caught by McCoy at third man just as India were looking to accelerate.
And while he was manhandled early by the Indian skipper, Holder had the final laugh, with Sharma being caught by Shimron Hetmyer at long-off for 64 off 44 balls as the visitors reached 131 for five after 15 overs.
Joseph bagged the big scalp of Ravindra Jadeja in the next over but India finished strong with Ashwin (13 off ten balls) and Dinesh Karthik (41 off 19) pillaging 36 runs in the last two overs. Pooran pointed to that meltdown as a cause for concern as his side looks to bounce back when they travel to St Kitts for the next two games of the series.
The final two matches of the five-match series will be played at Broward County Stadium in Florida.