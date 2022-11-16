Batting icon Brian Lara has been named by Cricket West Indies as part of a three-member group which will review West Indies’ shocking early exit from the recent Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
The former Test captain, also the region’s all-time run-scorer in the longest format, will be joined by renowned South African coach Mickey Arthur and Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge, Justice Patrick Thompson who will chair the group.
Two-time former champions, West Indies lost two of their three qualifiers to Scotland and Ireland to miss out on the Super12 main draw of the T20 World Cup, and CWI said yesterday the three-member group will “undertake a holistic assessment of all aspects of the team’s preparation and performance at the global tournament.”
“CWI is fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and totally independent panel agree to serve West Indies Cricket under challenging circumstances,” said CWI president, Ricky Skerritt.
“I am especially grateful for their commitment to lend some of their valuable time to this important review project.
“It is vital that players, coaches, administrators, and all of us who love West Indies cricket, recognise that creating a sustainable learning culture, throughout the organisation, is a prerequisite for player growth and team improvement.
“Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past. I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward.”
Under their scope of work, the three-member group has been also tasked with examining selection strategy, team and player preparation, player and staff workloads, player development and the role of the Caribbean Premier League in team preparation.
Recommendations are expected to be presented to the CWI board by December 15.
Objectives of the Group
The objectives of this Group will be to:
Conduct a thorough and independent review of the West Indies Men’s T20 Team’s preparation and performance;
Engage in an inclusive interview1 exercise with as many stakeholders as practicably possible through methodology which ensures that all contributions are heard, recorded, valued and respected;
Develop a standard, robust and confidential review process which is organised, methodical and devoid of subjectivity and political influence;
Collate the findings and prepare a final report and recommendations to be submitted to the CWI Board of Directors by no later than 15 December 2022.
Scope of Work
The Group will be responsible for identifying benchmarks against which to examine the following aspects which have been identified as possible areas for improvement and attention:
• T20 Selection Strategy
• T20 Team and Player Preparation
—Scheduling
—Player/Staff Workloads
—Player Development
—Tracking key performance indicators (KPIs)
—Caribbean Premier League’s role in team preparation
—Statistical Analysis
T20 team game plan/team strategy
Adequacy and suitability of team management structure/ personnel
State of the inner workings of the team/team dynamics
Elite player pathway (territorial boards/franchises)
Coaching system, sports science & medicine, psychology
To ensure that honest and accurate feedback is provided at all times, and to negate any concern of victimization, the Group reserves the discretion to preserve anonymity at the request of an interviewee.
Interviews
Interviews will be conducted remotely and in-person, if possible. Below is a non-exhaustive list of key stakeholders with whom this Review Group should engage in the course of its work:
WI Selectors
2022 T20 World Cup team members
2022 T20 World Cup management staff
CWI Directors
CWI Management
CWI High Performance Unit
Cricket analysts
Former players
Territorial boards and franchises
Caribbean Premier League
The Group reserves the right to contact any person or stakeholder group not listed above.
Deliverables
At the end of this review, the Group should produce a report which presents findings and recommendations that will guide a sustainable and systematic approach to all major future ICC tournaments.