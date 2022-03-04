...Lara, Viv, Tendulkar in shock

Shane Warne’s death has prompted an avalanche of tributes from the cricketing world.
West Indies batting great Brian Lara was stunned.
He tweeted:”Speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the greatest sportsmen of all time!! My condolences go out to his family. RIP Warnie! You will be missed.”
Sir Viv Richards also paid his tribute on Twitter.
“Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can’t be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket,” he wrote.
Warne’s great Indian rival Sachin Tendulkar was “shocked, stunned & miserable” at the death of the Australian stalwart.
“Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you,” Tendulkar tweeted.
Australia opener David Warner, currently playing in Pakistan, summed up the mood in the country.
“Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the (Rodney) Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed,” he tweeted.