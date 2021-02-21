Larry Joseph to be laid to rest on Wednesday

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago and Trintoc midfielder Larry Joseph will be laid to rest in La Brea on Wednesday, a week after he passed at age 56.
Joseph’s funeral service will take place from 2 p.m. at the La Brea Recreation Ground where he would have played many matches.
Joseph, a member of the famous 1989 “Strike Squad” pool, was also part of this country’s 1990 Shell Caribbean Cup team which reached the final of the competition that year. He also played for T&T during the 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Following his retirement from playing, Joseph continued to stay active, appearing in numerous exhibition matches with the “Strike Squad” and became a member of the panel of local sports talk show programme “Field of Dreams” hosted by former national player Steve David.