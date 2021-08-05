Last torpedo launch

An era ended with the exit of Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s 4x100 metres relay team at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.
One of the country’s most successful Olympians, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson ran for the last time on the world’s biggest sporting stage, anchoring T&T to sixth spot in the opening heat in a season’s best 38.63 seconds.
Not only did yesterday’s run bring down the curtain on an Olympic career that featured 100m silver and 4x1 gold in 2008 as well as sprint relay silver four years later, it called time on Thompson’s loyal and committed relationship with the “Red, White and Black”.
“That was definitely my last run as a Trinidad and Tobago athlete,” Thompson told the Express shortly after the 4x1 heat. “It’s been a fantastic journey and I’m happy to have experienced so many great moments in my career with the older guys like (Keston) Bledman and Marc (Burns) and (Emmanuel) Callender.
“And it was really sweet as well to experience today with the future of Trinidad and Tobago sprinting.”
Twenty-year-old Kion Benjamin performed leadoff duties for Team TTO, handing the baton to Eric Harrison, 22. Harrison gave the stick to Akanni Hislop, the 23-year-old having been given the responsibility of safe delivery to the 36-year-old track star.
“The old man was carrying us good,” Benjamin told the Express. “He had us in a mental frame of mind that had us prepared to run against some fast people. Richard being on the team was a very nice experience. It was a blessing.”
Hislop was also high in praise for Thompson.
“He had all those experiences all the way from 2008, and he knows his way around the ropes. He was a good father figure to all of us.”
Jamaica topped heat one in 37.82 seconds to lead all qualifiers into the final, scheduled for 9.50 this morning (T&T time). China clocked 37.92 for victory in the second heat.
Though T&T did not progress, Thompson said a lot was gained on the preparation path to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.
“The result doesn’t show a victory today. However, the silver lining in today and the build-up to today is that the young guys were able to gain a lot of experience. That augurs well for what I believe they would be able to accomplish next year at the World Championships and especially by the time Paris comes around.”
Harrison, who recently switched allegiance from the United States to make himself available to represent the land of his mother’s birth, has caught a vision for T&T’s next generation of sprinters.
“I’m really excited for the future. I think we could do big things for Trinidad and Tobago.”
Thompson has done huge things for the country during his decorated career. With the end approaching, the three-time Olympic medallist could not contain his emotions.
“Before I went out onto the warm-up track, I was crying uncontrollably,” Thompson explained.
Former T&T sprinter and Olympic team coach Nicconnor Alexander provided the support he needed.
“Nicconnor had to come and just put his arm around my …,” Thompson recounted, pausing to take a breath and collect himself as the emotions resurfaced. “He put his arm around my shoulder, and told me I had a great career and that I should be very proud of everything that I accomplished. I always laid it on the line for Trinidad and Tobago.
“I hope the young ones who look forward to the future of sprinting look at me and Darrel (Brown) and Marc (Burns) and some of the others as an example of how they need to carry themselves. When you step out onto the global stage, you represent so many other people besides yourself. You represent Trinidad and Tobago as a whole, and that should mean something to you.”
Benjamin appreciates all that “Torpedo” Thompson brings to the table, and suggested he could have a continued role.
“This was the first time running together and Richard really helped us to get where we were today, in a season’s best. I know going forward we would have Richard in mind. Even if he’s with us on the team as another athlete or even a manager. You never know what would happen in the future.”
Thompson was open to the idea of playing a role in the development of T&T sprinting.
“I am always available to help in any capacity I am needed. I’m not an intrusive person or a pushy person, but if I am needed I’m making it known that my arms are open,” Thompson ended, “and welcome to be received into whatever capacity they need from me.”