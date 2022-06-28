Latapy joins Yorke ’Down Under’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Russell Latapy, the former Porto star midfielder, has been appointed assistant-manager at Australian club Macarthur FC for the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season.
The news comes days after the Barbados Football Association announced that Latapy had resigned as head coach.
Latapy, a former T&T men’s team head coach, will work alongside his former teammate and close friend, Dwight Yorke, the recently-appointed coach at Macarthur FC.
Latapy’s career spanned more than two decades at both club and international level. He played in Portugal for eight years across three clubs, most notably Porto, and then in Scotland for 11 seasons, representing Hibernian, Rangers, Dundee United and Falkirk, among others.
Latapy, 53, amassed 81 caps for T&T and featured in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.
Not only was he highly successful in his playing career but once he began his managing career in 2009, Latapy went on to work as assistant coach for his former club Boavista and then Inverness Caledonian Thistly, who won the Scottish Cup in 2014-15.
Latapy’s managing career went on to international level in 2019 when he became head coach of the Barbados national team where his team won promotion from the CONCACAF Nations League C.