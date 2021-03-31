Latapy: Target me

Head Coach of the Bajan Tridents, Russell “The Little Magician” Latapy says he will take all the criticisms for the team, but has asked detractors to leave his players alone.
He was speaking from the Dominican Republic where the Barbados senior men’s football team contested their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Tridents withstood the Panamanians up until the 82nd minute but ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Felix Sanchez Stadium, in their opening Group D game.
The Tridents subsequently rebounded with a similar 1-0 win margin over a stubborn Anguilla last Tuesday. Anguilla’s head coach happens to be Latapy’s former T&T teammate, Stern John. It took a full 81 minutes before minnows Anguilla finally conceded.
“Sometimes for the general public, the expectations do not match the support that the players have. We’re competing with players whose livelihood is professional football and all we ask is that our players go out there and give 100 per cent every time. I think every man (Thursday) night gave us 110 per cent and I’m proud of them to the maximum,” said Latapy.
With regard to the naysayers, Latapy said he knew with the job of head coach would come heavy criticism which he was willing to accept, but he made it clear when it came to his players he would defend them at every turn.
“To put things into perspective, I have boys who work in a warehouse. I also have boys who work on a truck for eight hours and then they come to training two, three times a week. I have boys who are working and training maybe 10, 12 hours a week against boys who are training 30 and 40 hours a week. I think what the boys did (Thursday) night, they deserve a lot of credit for it based on everything that we know,” he said.
Latapy pointed out that it was not just about the BFA (Barbados Football Association) supporting the players, but the public at large doing the same.
“The reality is that we have our expectations and I don’t know if those expectations, as a general public, match the support that these players get. As coach, it is my job to demand of them, but the reality is we don’t know in terms of nutrition and rest what is going on with them.
“We at the BFA are trying to put the right things in place, but we also need support in doing that. It is not the easiest thing. If we can put all these factors in place, it gives these young players and young talent a better opportunity to mature and do well in a sport they choose to play and then football is in a good place,” he stressed.
While the head coach acknowledged some Bajans had rallied around the team and commended the management, coaching staff and players for their efforts against Panama, he said he knew the expectations were high heading into Tuesday night’s game.
“I am delighted to hear that and it is appreciated. All I ask for is that we be fair. In a game like tonight (Tuesday), I know the expectations are there because it has to be there. What we’re trying to do is improve and become better. We take those expectations on board and we want to go out and win these games.
“On the other hand, we’re saying if we’re playing Panama and the USA and Canada, of course we want to go out and win these games as well, but I think the expectations of the fans should also be realistic,” he said.
—Barbados Football Association