Latapy the best

Four Trinidad and Tobago players have been listed on a Caribbean Best XI football dream team compiled by Paul-Andre Walker, a journalist for Jamaica-based cable TV network SportsMax.
The compilation listed Trinidadian Russell Latapy as the greatest ever Caribbean footballer and also included former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, Birmingham City forward Stern John and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop. Among other standouts who failed to make the cut were former T&T and English Premiership players Carlos Edwards and Kenwyne Jones, and former Stoke City and Jamaica striker Ricardo Fuller.
Five Jamaicans—Walter Boyd, Theodore Whitmore, Fitzroy Simpson, Ricardo Gardner and Ian Goodison, Barbadian Emmerson Boyce and St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Rodney Jack completed the eleven.
Six of the seven reserves were Jamaicans—goalkeeper Donavan Ricketts, forwards Deon Burton and Lindy Delapenha, midfielders Peter Cargill and Robbie Earle and defender Wes Morgan.
Guadeloupe/France defender Jocelyn Angloma was the exception.
Of Russell Latapy, SportsMax stated: “There aren’t very many who will disagree that the best Caribbean player to ever play the game is Russell Latapy. The “Little Magician” was a crowd favourite in Trinidad and Tobago but the same was also true for their rivals in Jamaica, where Latapy had a stint with top division team Port Morant United.”
Latapy enjoyed stints with Academica, Porto and Boavista in Portugal before moving to Scotland where he plied his trade with Hibernian, Rangers, Dundee United, Falkirk and Edinburgh City. He also played at home for Caledonia AIA. All told, Latapy played in 494 professional games around the world and scored 92 goals.
“As an international, Latapy was also brilliant for Trinidad and Tobago, playing no small part in a spell of dominance for the Caribbean side that included regional titles and finally a World Cup berth in 2006,” said Walker. “Latapy came off the bench in that World Cup and at 40, looked quite at home on the park, showing experience and awareness that told of the class he once wielded on the field,” the report said.
Stern John, T&T’s all-time leading scorer with 70 goals from 115 caps, sits a more than respectable seventh internationally and leads Concacaf.
“John was powerfully built and even when not scoring, and that was not often, he was a handful. He had an incredible instinct for goal and was very direct, (sacrificing) the flair that Caribbean forwards were more known for in exchange for efficiency. He was fast and notoriously hard to track off the ball. He headed well, had a powerful shot and was arguably the most complete forward the country had produced. He was well travelled, playing for 17 clubs all told, nine in England,” the report said.
Former T&T captain Dwight Yorke is described as the most successful player to come from the Caribbean, having spent ten years with Aston Villa, scoring 97 goals, before moving on to form a famous partnership with Andy Cole at Manchester United where he added 66 more.
“Silverware came for Yorke, who led the English Premier League in goals in 1998, helping them to a famous treble. Yorke’s international career was not as glittering as his club career though, the forward scoring 19 goals in 74 appearances. Yorke’s genius was in his ability to read the game, understanding where to be, when, and being completely aware of the position of whichever strike partner he played with. His awareness meant some of his goals and some of those he assisted with were beautiful to watch. Later in his career he would move to midfield, with his ability to pass the ball coming in very handy,” Walker noted.
West Ham United goalie Neil Shaka Hislop was voted Reading’s greatest-ever keeper ahead of names like Germany’s Marcus Hahnemann and Steve Death.
“Shaka Hislop was good enough to make it as an England under-21 in 1998 but a year later, he decided to turn out for Trinidad and Tobago. Hislop was known for his positioning. He would get into great positions, making difficult saves look almost routine,” Walker said.
The two outstanding Jamaicans were former captain Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore and Ricardo Gardner. Now head coach of the Reggae Boyz, Whitmore shared in Jamaica’s joy of a solitary World Cup victory, a 2-1 win over Japan in 1998 in which he scored both goals.
Walker said: “The silky-smooth midfielder looked unlikely with his slim frame and slow way of moving on the ball, but he was a genius at keeping the ball, expressing incredible composure and a trademark drag during his dribbles that kept the opposition off balance.”
He noted that left wing-back Ricardo Gardner, at age 18, “played a World Cup game against Croatia, playing a perfect cross to Robbie Earle to register Jamaica’s first goal of the tournament”.
He added Gardner was picked up by Bolton Wanderers who were playing in England’s second division. “They would eventually gain promotion and Gardner would begin a years-long relationship with the club in the competition’s top flight,” Walter said.
Of Jamaican striker Boyd, SportsMax said: “Walter Boyd is arguably the best footballer the country has ever produced, though his statistics do not back up the claim. He scored 19 goals for the Reggae Boyz in 66 appearances and also had stints with the Major League Soccer’s Colorado Foxes and Welsh club, Swansea City.”