Latchoo, Charles lead girls football teams

Rajesh Latchoo and Marlon Charles will take charge of the Trinidad and Tobago girls football team for upcoming competitions.
Latchoo, the former Dominica men’s national team and Joe Public head coach, leads the Under-17 girls at the upcoming CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship qualifiers. Charles, the former senior women’s assistant coach, heads the Under-14 girls team which is preparing for the upcoming Caribbean Football Union Girls U-14 Challenge Series, to be held in Antigua, from August 18-27. Most of the players attached to the High Performance Girls U-14 team, have been training within the high performance programme and or recently competed at the TTFA’s G-14 League which concluded in June.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Under-17s have been preparing under Latchoo and assistant coach Ayana Russell. The core group of players has been training as part of the high performance programme from May, 2022, with almost half of them also members of the T&T Women’s Under-20 national team which competed at the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship Qualifiers in April this year.
T&T’s U-17 Women are in Group A with El Salvador, Curacao, the Cayman Islands, and Martinique. The qualifying round robin group stage will be played between August 26 and September 3.