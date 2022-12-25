Latchoo strengthens TTFA technical department

TTO SENIOR MEN’S hockey coach Darren Cowie will look to reduce his training squad by four or five players from an original 34 when the national outfit resumes preparation ahead of next year’s all-important Central American and Caribbean Games assignment.

The players to be dropped will be informed Wednesday.

It is getting close to crunch time for the local hockey side, six months on from the time when Cowie and assistant coach Dwain Quan Chan and Raphael Govia selected the original 34.