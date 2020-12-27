A late header by Semi Ajayi earned struggling West Bromwich Albion a surprise 1-1 Premier League draw at champions and leaders Liverpool yesterday as the defender cancelled out Sadio Mane’s early opener for the home side.

The result left Liverpool on 32 points from 15 games, three ahead of second-placed Everton. West Bromwich stayed 19th on eight points but their spirited fightback will have given new boss Sam Allardyce plenty to cheer about. It also snapped Liverpool’s seven-game winning streak at home as Allardyce, beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa on his debut last Sunday, reinvigorated West Brom’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the top flight.

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson acknowledged Liverpool did not deserve to win after a poor second-half performance. “When you go slack you get what you deserve,” he told Sky Sports. “When you come up against a Sam Allardyce team you know they will stay in it and take the one chance they get.

“We created chances in the first half and then in the second half it was as if we didn’t want to do it again. Every one of us made a mistake in the second half which can’t happen. We will take the point and move on. We can’t dwell on it but it’s a huge disappointment.”

Spurs score after 57 seconds but draw with Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur scored after just 57 seconds against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday but Jose Mourinho’s men paid for a defensive display during the rest of the game as the hosts rescued a point with a deserved late equaliser.

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele received the ball well outside the box to fire a sumptuous low shot past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio for Spurs’ dream start.

After an even first half, Spurs dug in for the second period, seeking to demonstrate their new defensive steel under Mourinho as they repelled marauding runs from Adama Traore and trickery by Fabio Silva in the penalty area. But Wolves were rewarded for their relentless attacking when defender Romain Saiss met a corner ahead of Harry Kane and headed the ball in for 1-1.

Spurs, who topped the league earlier in December, have now taken just two points from their last four games and are fifth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool. Wolves are 11th on 21 points.

Other EPL results:

Leeds Utd 1 vs Burnley 0

West Ham 2 vs Brighton 2

