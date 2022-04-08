Late Roach strike caps Surrey dominance

Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach struck near the close to further strengthen Surrey’s control of their County Championship clash with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.
After piling up 428 for eight declared in their first innings behind Ben Foakes’ unbeaten 132, Surrey reduced the hosts to 16 for two at stumps yesterday, leaving them trailing by 412 runs heading into day three in the West Midlands.
Left-arm seamer Reece Topley, who featured for England in the five-match Twenty20 series against West Indies in Barbados last January, bowled Dom Sibley in the second over without a run on the board.
And Roach grabbed his first wicket in the third over before the close when he had captain Will Rhodes caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Foakes for six. Roach and Foakes faced off against each other on England’s recent three-Test tour of the Caribbean which the hosts won 1-0.
Earlier, Foakes completed his 12th first class hundred after resuming the morning on nine with Surrey on 168 for three, following a rain-shortened opening day.
He struck 18 fours and a six off 263 deliveries in 6 1/4 hours, stretching his fourth wicket stand with Ollie Pope to 64, before putting on 86 for the seventh wicket with Jordan Clark (50) and adding a further 78 with James Taylor (31 not out) in an unbroken ninth wicket stand. Fast bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby finished with four for 78 while left-arm spinner Danny Briggs picked up three for 84.