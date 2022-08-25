Laurence doesn’t advance in World Juniors sprint

TEAM TTO had another tough day as the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel continued yesterday.
In action was Devante Laurence in the men’s sprint qualifying.
Laurence finished 34th and last in 11.635 seconds and failed to advance.
The fastest three riders in the qualifying round of the Men’s flying 200m was Germany’s Danny Werner (10.189), Czechoslovakia’s Jakub Malasek (10.205) and Australia’s Ryan Elliott (10.232).
On day two of the five-day competition Wednesday, Laurence also failed to advance past the repechage stage of the Men’s keirin finishing fifth and last in that event.
Next up for Team TTO is Phoebe Sandy in the women’s keirin event tomorrow, the final day of the meet.
Sandy finished 12th in the women’s sprint qualifying before exiting at the 1/16 finals stage on Wednesday.