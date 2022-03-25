Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.
Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.
Police and Deportivo are no strangers to the Ascension Invitational. With Richard Hood as head coach, Police finished Division One sixth of 11 teams in the inaugural 2019 season, trailing behind fellow Pro League teams Defence Force (Champions), Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and San Juan Jabloteh.
Meanwhile, national men’s team assistant Reynold Carrington was in charge of a Deportivo Point Fortin team containing current AEK Athens midfielder Judah Garcia, his bother Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia, Andrei Pacheco and captain Hughton Hector, when they led the Second Division for most of the season before finishing a close third to San Fernando Giants and the UTT.
Tickets for Ascension Invitational matches cost $20 for uncovered areas and $30 for stands. Only patrons with Covid-19 vaccine cards will be allowed in at the venues.
FIXTURES:
Today
5 pm: Police FC vs Deportivo Point Fortin, Arima Velodrome
7 pm: Moruga Fc vs Central Soccer World, Arima Velodrome
Tomorrow:
5 pm: Central FC vs AC Port of Spain, St James Barracks