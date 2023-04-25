TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers will be looking to cut into the five-point lead held by AC Port of Spain when they take on mid-table Police FC in a reschedule Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) match tonight, at their La Horquetta fortress.

Victory will see unbeaten Rangers cut the lead to two points, with another outstanding match still to play against currently third-placed Defence Force.

Rangers’ opponents tonight, the talented Police outfit have been hit and miss this season. No one knows which version of the lawmen will turn up tonight-- the one which defeated contenders Club Sando (2-1) or the one which lost 2-1 to bottom team San Juan Jabloteh at the St James Barracks on Sunday.

The double-header begins with Tiger Tanks Club Sando facing Cunupia FC in another rescheduled match. A win will see Club Sando move past Defence Force into third spot.

Today’s matches

@ La Horquetta

Recreation ground

4 PM Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Cunupia FC

6 PM Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Police FC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI Academy clash against Team Weekes

WI Academy clash against Team Weekes

Having pulled off a shock seven-wicket victory over Team Headley last week, the West Indies Academy will be looking to wrap up the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series when they face Team Weekes in their second match, starting today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 10 a.m.

Clarke Road, QPCC I in key clash

The penultimate round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs tournament bowls off today with five teams still in the hunt for the final three places in the playoffs.

Battle for ‘Southern’ supremacy

Battle for ‘Southern’ supremacy

IT is a South final and takes place tomorrow, at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 7 p.m. The big prize though is the presidency of the Southern Football Association (SFA).

By Friday, the SFA will have a new president and executive to run its affairs, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) when the membership vote to elect a new Executive to serve a four-year term.

Titans thrash Indians, up to 2nd on IPL table

Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2023 standings after beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, yesterday.

A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) provided finishing touches to power the Titans to a daunting total of 207 for six.

‘Pres’ end Hillview’s T20 reign

Recently-crowned PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champions Presentation College San Fernando are through to the final of the InterCol T20 competition after whipping 2019 winners Hillview College by ten runs in their semi-final game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Monday night.

Jereem tops ‘Pure’ 200

Jereem tops ‘Pure’ 200

Jereem “The Dream” Richards continued his 2023 winning ways with victory in his 200 metres season-opener at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Florida, USA, on Sunday.

Richards stopped the clock at 20.40 seconds for victory in the men’s 200. On April 15, he won his 400m outdoor opener in a personal best 44.68. The Trinidad and Tobago track star was also on fire during the indoor season, winning twice and finishing second once in three 400 outings.