TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers will be looking to cut into the five-point lead held by AC Port of Spain when they take on mid-table Police FC in a reschedule Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) match tonight, at their La Horquetta fortress.
Victory will see unbeaten Rangers cut the lead to two points, with another outstanding match still to play against currently third-placed Defence Force.
Rangers’ opponents tonight, the talented Police outfit have been hit and miss this season. No one knows which version of the lawmen will turn up tonight-- the one which defeated contenders Club Sando (2-1) or the one which lost 2-1 to bottom team San Juan Jabloteh at the St James Barracks on Sunday.
The double-header begins with Tiger Tanks Club Sando facing Cunupia FC in another rescheduled match. A win will see Club Sando move past Defence Force into third spot.
Today’s matches
@ La Horquetta
Recreation ground
4 PM Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Cunupia FC
6 PM Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Police FC