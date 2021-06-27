Former Trinidad and Tobago national coach Dennis Lawrence has been appointed as Coventry City’s new first team coach.
Speaking to the club’s website, Coventry manager Mark Robins said: “I am delighted to welcome Dennis to the club as first team coach. He brings with him great knowledge and experience having worked at the highest level.”
Lawrence will work alongside Robins and assistant manager Adi Viveash.
“As well as having had a successful playing career, Dennis is a top coach who will complement the existing coaching structure and we look forward to working with him.”
The 46-year-old former T&T centre-back, who represented his country at the 2006 World Cup, will hook up with the coaching team when the players return for pre-season training Thursday.
Lawrence, who played for Wrexham and Swansea City, began coaching with Wigan Athletic in 2010 as an assistant coach. He then moved to Everton in 2013, taking the role of first team development coach at Goodison Park.
In 2017 Laurence was appointed manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national team, leaving the role in 2019. Lawrence’s coaching career follows a successful playing one. He won 89 caps for T&T, including scoring the decisive goal in qualifying that took them to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
After playing for sides in his native country of Trinidad and Tobago, the central defender moved to the UK in 2001 when he joined Wrexham and played over 200 times for the Club, winning the Football League Trophy in 2005.
He moved to Swansea City in 2006 where he played nearly 100 times and won the League One title in 2008.
After a loan at Crewe in 2008/09 and a brief spell with San Juan Jabloteh in the TT Pro League, Lawrence made the move into coaching alongside Roberto Martinez at Wigan.