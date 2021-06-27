Dennis Lawrence

WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE: Dennis Lawrence, former T&T men’s football coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago national coach Dennis Lawrence has been appointed as Coventry City’s new first team coach.

Speaking to the club’s website, Coventry manager Mark Robins said: “I am delighted to welcome Dennis to the club as first team coach. He brings with him great knowledge and experience having worked at the highest level.”

Lawrence will work alongside Robins and assistant manager Adi Viveash.

“As well as having had a successful playing career, Dennis is a top coach who will complement the existing coaching structure and we look forward to working with him.”

The 46-year-old former T&T centre-back, who represented his country at the 2006 World Cup, will hook up with the coaching team when the players return for pre-season training Thursday.

Lawrence, who played for Wrexham and Swansea City, began coaching with Wigan Athletic in 2010 as an assistant coach. He then moved to Everton in 2013, taking the role of first team development coach at Goodison Park.

In 2017 Laurence was appointed manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national team, leaving the role in 2019. Lawrence’s coaching career follows a successful playing one. He won 89 caps for T&T, including scoring the decisive goal in qualifying that took them to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

After playing for sides in his native country of Trinidad and Tobago, the central defender moved to the UK in 2001 when he joined Wrexham and played over 200 times for the Club, winning the Football League Trophy in 2005.

He moved to Swansea City in 2006 where he played nearly 100 times and won the League One title in 2008.

After a loan at Crewe in 2008/09 and a brief spell with San Juan Jabloteh in the TT Pro League, Lawrence made the move into coaching alongside Roberto Martinez at Wigan.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Njisane bags keirin bronze

Njisane bags keirin bronze

NJISANE PHILLIP added a fourth medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s haul when winning bronze in the six-lap men’s keirin event on Saturday night, the second day of competition at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships, taking place in Lima, Peru.

Eve: Loss of Joevin Jones unfortunate

National coach Angus Eve admits it’s unfortunate to have lost Inter Miami FC winger Joevin Jones for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers but believes the T&T men’s squad is deep enough to be able to find a capable replacement.

Bertrand in windy Olympic trial double

Bertrand in windy Olympic trial double

Leah Bertrand recorded an impressive Olympic trial meet sprint double at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Bertrand topped the women’s 100 metres field, the Simplex sprinter clocking a wind-aided 11.58 seconds for a comfortable cushion on fellow teenager Shaniqua Bascombe, the runner-up in 11.75. Kamaria Durant was a distant third in 12.32.

Joevin Jones out Gold Cup qualifiers

Joevin Jones out Gold Cup qualifiers

Joevin Jones is set to miss out on Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming Gold Cup qualifiers through injury.

Most of the Trinidad and Tobago team was on hand to watch the match in which a stunning late strike by former Portugal international Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC, which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami FC 2-1, Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

WI BATS LOSE IT

WI BATS LOSE IT

Fickle like the weather in the rainy season, West Indies batsmen went cold yesterday against the South African spinners, losing the second T20 in Grenada by 16 runs.

The Windies’ day with the bat was summed up in Andre Fletcher. The opener batted through 16 overs but got only to 35 off 36 deliveries before he lifted Kagiso Rabada to Heinrich Klaasen at long-on.

Akeem misses Paralympics

Akeem misses Paralympics

Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the August 24 to September 5 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning F42-44 men’s javelin champion Akeem Stewart has pulled out of the Paralympics, while 2016 T43-44 women’s 100 metres bronze medallist Nyoshia Cain Claxton recently gave birth and is unavailable for the Games.