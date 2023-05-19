Manager Mark Robins insists his “outstanding” backroom staff are set to follow suit and be handed new Coventry City contracts after securing a place in the playoff final.
The “Sky Blues” will face Luton Town’s Hatters at Wembley in the EFL Championship Division playoff final next Saturday, with the winners earning the invaluable prize of a spot in the 2023-2024 English Premier League.
Coventry fans also celebrated the news this week that the manager had committed himself to a fresh four-year deal after talks with owner Doug King.
Robins has repeatedly lauded the work done by his small staff. Coventry has one of the smallest coaching staffs of any English football team, consisting of just four.
Robins admits that he is far from a one-man band, and his trusty assistant Adi Viveash and first team coach Dennis Lawrence are seen a vital cogs in the success of the team in recent seasons -- the ones who “paint the pictures,” according to the Coventry boss, while he gets on with managing.
“I have a good team and had great people around me for a long, long time and that definitely helps. Adi (Viveash) has been phenomenal, absolutely fantastic, as has Dennis Lawrence (first team coach) and Aled Williams (goalkeeper coach) -- there are only really the four of us on the grass and I step back from that and let them get on with it,” Robins stated.
Robins’ dependence on his coaching team was never more evident than when the manager and assistant-manager Viveash, both received a positive Covid test on the morning of a match, pushing Lawrence, who conducts the day-to-day coaching, into the spotlight during the 2022 season.
The former T&T defender and national team head-coach, who took charge of Coventry, won 4-1 over Sheffield United, and was named Championship Division Manager of the Week.
Asked if, in the wake of his own deal, Viveash and Lawrence are next, he told CoventryLive: “Potentially. It’s not all about me. Certainly there’s a few in line for something because they have done fantastically well. Everybody, my backroom have been absolutely outstanding, all of them. Brilliant!”
Commenting on his own new contract, and put to him that presumably he had no qualms about putting pen to paper, he said: “I have agreed (terms) and that will get done this week, but at the end of the day I am not going anywhere anyway. I was on a rolling contract before and I have an end date now.”
Breaking into a chuckle, he joked: “So I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But we’ll see! I am just enjoying every day. Things are changing at this club and they’re changing for the better, and hopefully we can go and put on a really good show for the supporters now. Wembley is not a place to go and lose is it? So fingers crossed we can go and come out on the right end next week.”