Lawrence laid to rest

Few were present, but many wept.
Yesterday, local body-building icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall was sent to his eternal rest, following a tear-filled funeral service at Armstrong’s Funeral Home.
Marshall, 58, passed away last Saturday. Marshall was the second body-builder from Trinidad to turn professional in the IFBB pro league, following Darrem Charles. After local and regional successes, throughout the 1990s and early 2000s he eventually won his IFBB Pro card and qualified for the Mr. Olympia and placed 15th.
An emotional send-off saw one of his two brothers becoming overcome with emotion and being unable to continue with his tribute, during the service that was restricted to just five persons, in line with Covid-19 protocols. Another brother remembered him as “Lauree”, whose first sporting passion was martial arts. The young Lawrence Marshall was also a deejay, aka DJ Wally, who played at neighbourhood house parties.
“Big brother Lauree was someone you could call upon anytime and he would be here for you in your time of need,” it was said.
A private man, Marshall’s great love was his four-year-old daughter and his mother. Marshall was described as “mommy’s dearest” child and would be there for his mom and she for him.
Of those giving testimonials via Zoom, some could simply not hold back tears. One of those offering tribute was Kahlil Ramsubhag, Marshall’s business partner at The Bar by ‘The Beast’ gym in Grand Bazaar. He remembers Lawrence petitioning him to partner in a new gym, following the closure of Bio Fitness Gym in Long Circular Mall.
His business partner said Lawrence trained persons to take on life and not just competition. “If you know Lawrence, all he used to do was inspire and motivate,” Ramsubhag said. “All he did was focus on the positivity. He did it through the gym. He did it through fitness and exercise.”
Local body-builder Dolus Williams said Lawrence was his trainer, confidante and father-figure, who saw him transition from an 18-year-old young man to a father and husband.
“He was a fella ah could call on when I had my problems,” Williams said. “I’m 35 now and I have been around Lawrence since an 18-year-old. All my mistakes I made in life, Lawrence know about. Lawrence pulled me out of many holes.”
“I never travel to compete without Lawrence. Never. Never,” said Williams, who also revealed that Lawrence insisted that he forgo competing for a while. Williams remembers Marshall advising that family life had to become his main focus, once Williams’ then girlfriend, and now wife, became pregnant.
Williams also recalled Lawrence telling him just a month ago, “what would you do without me”, not realising that his good friend would soon be gone.