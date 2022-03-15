Lawrence named Championship Manager of the Week

Dennis Lawrence has been named English Football League (EFL) Championship Division Manager of the Week for overseeing Coventry’s 4-1 come-from-behind win over Sheffield United, on Saturday.
Lawrence is the first team coach at Coventry City. A promotion contender early in the season, the Sky Blues had tumbled out of the top four after a series of bad results and were 10th when Lawrence was informed he would be in charge on Saturday.
The former Trinidad and Tobago defender and head coach took charge of Coventry after manager Mark Robins and assistant manager Adi Viveash both tested positive for Covid-19.
Speaking with JacobGillmedia, Lawrence said: “I got the unexpected phone call this morning, but during the game I had messages coming through. But to be fair to the manager he said to me, ‘look, you’re on the touchline, you’ll feel it so go with your gut feeling’, but he was influential in the background.”
Lawrence also praised the industrious efforts of the City players.
“The players were outstanding, they really responded to going a goal down against a good team and it was pleasing. It was pleasing for the fans; it was pleasing for the players and I’m sure the manager and Adi will be very proud of them.”
Lawrence also reflected on the Sky Blues’ success in scoring four past a Sheffield United defence which had only conceded four in their last nine games.
“That’s football for you. I said to the boys before the game that if we put in the performance then hopefully the result will follow.
“Going a goal down, we will look at how we can do better in terms of how we set up and how we dealt with it, but going a goal down and being able to show that strength of character, it was pleasing to come back and win against a very good team who I think will be there or thereabouts when it comes to the playoffs.”