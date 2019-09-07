Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence expressed some level of satisfaction with the efforts of his players as this country came away with a 1-1 draw against a tricky Martinique outfit in their opening match of CONCACAF Nations League qualifying in Fort-de-France on Friday night.
“I thought...we started the game very well. We had a couple changes early on which could have put us in a better position. We knew we would have to weather the storm a bit and see it out. The boys did absolutely remarkable to get themselves back into the game so I was really, really pleased for the boys. Now it’s all about recovery and getting home to make sure we are ready for the for the next game on Monday,” Lawrence said.
Canada-based forward Ryan Telfer made his international debut for T&T as Lawrence gave him his first cap alongside India-based forward Marcus Joseph in the attack. It was Joseph though who found himself with the early opportunities to put T&T ahead but he mis-fired on the evening for the visitors.