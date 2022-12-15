Le Blanc lone record-breaker on 1st day of Invitational

MARLINS’ Aimee Le Blanc broke the only record on day one of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships when the four-day competition splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Le Blanc achieved the new standard in the longest pool event, the 1500m freestyle for the Girls 11-12 age group at the meet which was switched to an all-morning sessions, timed-finals competition within the last few weeks, after the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago indicated their plan to repair lighting at the facility.
Le Blanc swam 30 laps of the Olympic-sized (50-metre) pool in 20 minutes, 06.95 seconds, breaking her own mark of 20:28.91 which she set at the National Open Long Course Championships back in May at the same venue. The time was also good enough to secure an Carifta “A” standard for the Girls 13-14 edition of the event, a category she goes up into next year.
She was second overall to Atlantis Aquatics’ Amelia Rajack (19:18.71) who claimed the Girls 15 and over title, while Eagles Aquatics’ Kieira Audain (21:21.96) claimed the gold for the Girls 13-14 edition.
Three swimmers earned double gold, including the Marlins pair of Nikoli Blackman and Zachary Anthony and Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s Alejandro Agard.
Blackman, 4th in the 50m free at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships back in August, grabbed gold in the Boys 15 & over 100m breaststroke (1:08.87) and the 200m butterfly (2:12.03), the same events Anthony won in the Boys 13-14 division (1:13.45 and 2:12.51 respectively. Both Anthony’s and Blackman’s 200m fly efforts were inside the Carifta B standard.
Blackman achieved a Carifta B standard in winning silver in the Boys 15 and over 50m backstroke in 27.25.
Agard earned gold in the Boys 11-12 50m backstroke (30.37) and the 100m breaststroke (1:15.76).
Red, White and Black’s (RWB) Tyla Ho A Shu earned a Carifta “B” mark in securing gold in the Girls 15 and over 100m breaststroke (1:18.84), while Petrotrin Barracudas’ Liam Carrington (28.43) and Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Derron Belfon (28.54) achieved the same level of qualification for the Boys 13-14 50m backstroke.
The competition continues every day until Sunday.