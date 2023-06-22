Le Maitre edges out Moore

A sprint finish at the line on Monday saw veteran distance runner Chantel Le Maitre edge out ten year-old Chennai Moore to win the inaugural One More Mile 5km road race in Marabella.
As they approached the finish line, Moore sped up and almost caught Le Maitre, both crossing the line together in 21 minutes and 36 seconds.
Race officials determined Le Maitre was three-tenths of a second faster and claimed the top prize.
The consistent Shardie Mahabir finished in third in 22 minutes and 41 seconds.
Meanwhile on the men’s side, Kelvin Johnson was the winner, his second victory over the Labour Day long weekend.
This following his victory on Saturday in Penal at the WDA 5km race.
On a busy weekend for road running with at least four competitive races, Johnson crossed the line first in 17 minutes and six seconds, comfortably ahead of second place Errol “Baldhead” Williams and Edmond Ramirez.
The race attracted more than 350 runners and walkers and was staged on a new course in Marabella, in the vicinity of the Manny Ramjohn Stadium with the start and finish at the Municipal Police Training Academy
Results:
Men 5km
1. Kelvin Johnson 17:06
2. Errol Williams 17:52
3. Edmond Ramirez 18:26
Women 5km
1. Chantel Le Maitre 21:36
2. Chennai Moore 21:36
3. Shardie Mahabir 22:41
Junior Male 6-12
1. Derron Fletcher 24:55
Junior Female 6-12
1. Zaria Fermin 30:31
Junior Male 13-15
1. Avinash Ross 19:36
Junior Female 13-15
1. Kylee Young 28:39
Junior Male 16-19
1. Kurwin Phillip 19:55
Junior Female 16-19
1. Sakshi Kushwaha 47:09
Male 20-29
1. Raheem Modeste 19:08
Female 20-29
1. Kervelle Baird 27:39
Male 30-39
1. Jervon Casanova 21:27
Female 30-39
1. Darielle King Fook 27:44
Male 40-49
1. Narvin Beharry 18:45
Female 40-49
1. Kelly Rampersad 23:53
Male 50-59
1. Shawn Malcolm 20:25
Female 50-59
1. Kimlin Austin 29:34
Male Over 59
1. Nimchan Ramsaroop 21:40
Female Over 59
1. Christine Regis 23:33