Le Maitre edges out Moore

Chantel Le Maitre

WINNER: Chantel Le Maitre, the OMM 5km winner, collects her prize from race official Pavel Quamie.

A sprint finish at the line on Monday saw veteran distance runner Chantel Le Maitre edge out ten year-old Chennai Moore to win the inaugural One More Mile 5km road race in Marabella.

As they approached the finish line, Moore sped up and almost caught Le Maitre, both crossing the line together in 21 minutes and 36 seconds.

Race officials determined Le Maitre was three-tenths of a second faster and claimed the top prize.

The consistent Shardie Mahabir finished in third in 22 minutes and 41 seconds.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, Kelvin Johnson was the winner, his second victory over the Labour Day long weekend.

This following his victory on Saturday in Penal at the WDA 5km race.

On a busy weekend for road running with at least four competitive races, Johnson crossed the line first in 17 minutes and six seconds, comfortably ahead of second place Errol “Baldhead” Williams and Edmond Ramirez.

The race attracted more than 350 runners and walkers and was staged on a new course in Marabella, in the vicinity of the Manny Ramjohn Stadium with the start and finish at the Municipal Police Training Academy

Results:

Men 5km

1. Kelvin Johnson 17:06

2. Errol Williams 17:52

3. Edmond Ramirez 18:26

Women 5km

1. Chantel Le Maitre 21:36

2. Chennai Moore 21:36

3. Shardie Mahabir 22:41

Junior Male 6-12

1. Derron Fletcher 24:55

Junior Female 6-12

1. Zaria Fermin 30:31

Junior Male 13-15

1. Avinash Ross 19:36

Junior Female 13-15

1. Kylee Young 28:39

Junior Male 16-19

1. Kurwin Phillip 19:55

Junior Female 16-19

1. Sakshi Kushwaha 47:09

Male 20-29

1. Raheem Modeste 19:08

Female 20-29

1. Kervelle Baird 27:39

Male 30-39

1. Jervon Casanova 21:27

Female 30-39

1. Darielle King Fook 27:44

Male 40-49

1. Narvin Beharry 18:45

Female 40-49

1. Kelly Rampersad 23:53

Male 50-59

1. Shawn Malcolm 20:25

Female 50-59

1. Kimlin Austin 29:34

Male Over 59

1. Nimchan Ramsaroop 21:40

Female Over 59

1. Christine Regis 23:33

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nine T&T players for JITIC

NINE players will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 14 and under division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region from today in Dominican Republic.

After finishing in the top two positions in the national male and female trials last month, Jovan Garibana, Connor Carrington, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain were expected to form the team for the tournament known as JITIC.

GET JOB DONE

GET JOB DONE

West Indies easily defeated Nepal by 101 runs in their second match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers yesterday but by no means was it as clinical as it could have been.

And with a key fixture against hosts Zimbabwe tomorrow, former skipper Nicholas Pooran, who was at the forefront of yesterday’s victory, is hoping the Caribbean side can play their best game and move closer to qualifying for the showpiece, set to take place in India later this year

Scorchers, Soca Kings open T10 qualifiers

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers finished second on the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following an eight-wicket victory over third place Cocrico Cavaliers in their final group stage match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Bethel picks up 2nd Special Olympics gold

Swimmer Trent Bethel claimed his and TTO’s third gold medal at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, this time in the pool in the men’s 800m freestyle yesterday.

It follows his first gold in the 1,500 metres Open Water swim competition, on Monday.

Le Maitre edges out Moore

Le Maitre edges out Moore

A sprint finish at the line on Monday saw veteran distance runner Chantel Le Maitre edge out ten year-old Chennai Moore to win the inaugural One More Mile 5km road race in Marabella.

Singh replaces injured Phillips for Gold Cup

Singh replaces injured Phillips for Gold Cup

National coach Angus Eve has had to make an enforced changed to his CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, with Luke Singh being called up for action.

This is after Scotland-based midfielder Daniel Phillips sustained a grade 1 quadriceps injury in the second half of Trinidad and Tobago’s training match with Haiti in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday.