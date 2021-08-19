Leacock injured out World U-20

A leg injury has forced Trinidad and Tobago’s Dillon Leacock out of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships. Leacock was listed to compete in the opening round of the Men’s 400 metres hurdles in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday, but withdrew from heat three after discomfort in his right leg escalated to pain.
Leacock has already put the disappointment of missing out on the global meet behind him, and is looking forward to next season. The United States-based hurdler recently took up a scholarship offer at the University of Houston.
“My goal for next year,” Leacock told the Express, “is to work hard, remain consistent and healthy so I will be able to compete in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Nationals as a freshman.”
T&T team manager Bevon Lord explained that Leacock’s withdrawal from the one-lap hurdles was a precautionary move.
“He experienced some discomfort whilst training. After consultation with a physiotherapist, his parents and management, it was decided that he should withdraw from his race as a preventative method from the injury being escalated.”
At 4.47 this morning (T&T time), T&T sprinter Shakeem McKay will run in lane five in the second of five Men’s 200m first round heats. McKay will square off against South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson and Bahamian Wendell Miller.
Yesterday, Richardson earned 100m silver in 10.28 seconds. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo clocked 10.19 to strike gold, with bronze going to Cuba’s Shainer Rengifo in 10.32. Grenada’s Nazzio John finished seventh in 10.52.
Tina Clayton was golden in the Women’s 100m, the 17-year-old Jamaican sprint sensation getting to the line in a personal best 11.09 seconds. Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi earned silver in 11.39, and Switzerland’s Melissa Gutschmidt bagged bronze in 11.51. Another Jamaican, Kerrica Hill clocked 11.67 for seventh spot.
T&T sprinter Leah Bertrand bowed out of the Women’s 100 in the semi-final round.