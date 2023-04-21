Leaders AC Port of Spain face W Connection in TTPFL

Today’s Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday will be marked by a Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header at La Horquetta and four o-clock matches at both the Arima Velodrome and Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are in action at La Horquetta, facing W Connection and Point Fortin Civic, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tiger Tanks Club Sando and Central FC meet at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, while Prisons FC and Cunupia FC, both desperate for points, do battle in Arima.

There is a double-header tomorrow at the Arima Velodrome. Contenders Defence Force and Police FC will both be in action.

UPCOMING

TTPFL MATCHES

(MATCHDAY 9)

(Today)

Venue—Manny Ramjohn Stadium

4:00pm—Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Central FC

Venue —Arima Velodrome

4:00pm—Prisons FC vs Cunupia FC

Venue —La Horquetta Recreation Ground

5:00pm—AC Port of Spain vs W Connection

7.15pm—Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Point Fortin Civic

(Tomorrow)

Venue —Arima Velodrome

5:00pm—Defence Force vs Morvant Caledonia United

7.15pm—Police FC vs San Juan Jabloteh

ANISA MOHAMMED will captain the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s cricket team for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional Tournament to be held in St Kitts and Nevis from May 7 to 30.

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul will pedal off his second 2023 Nations Cup campaign today when the first round of the men’s keirin lines up from 11.07 a.m. in Milton, Canada.

His sprinting teammate Kwesi Browne will also line up in this event. Both riders will also compete in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow morning.

TOP junior Chris Richards Jr is tied for the lead after the first day of the three-day Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament, hosted by the Panama Golf Association.

Destructive bursts from their captain Nyeem Young and hometown pace bowling prospect Kelvin Pitman set up West Indies Academy for a seven-wicket win against Team Headley in the opening match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, in Antigua, yesterday.

Caribbean comeback

THREE Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) clubs will contest Caribbean club football competitions in 2023.

This will make it the first time football clubs from T&T will compete at Caribbean level in five years. Central FC was the last T&T club to compete at Caribbean level, having finished fourth in the 2018 Caribbean Club Championships, then held in T&T. T&T clubs had been banned from Caribbean club competitions for failure to meet club licensing rules.

