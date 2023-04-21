Leaders AC Port of Spain face W Connection in TTPFL

Today’s Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday will be marked by a Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header at La Horquetta and four o-clock matches at both the Arima Velodrome and Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.
Leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are in action at La Horquetta, facing W Connection and Point Fortin Civic, respectively.
Meanwhile, Tiger Tanks Club Sando and Central FC meet at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, while Prisons FC and Cunupia FC, both desperate for points, do battle in Arima.
There is a double-header tomorrow at the Arima Velodrome. Contenders Defence Force and Police FC will both be in action.
UPCOMING
TTPFL MATCHES
(MATCHDAY 9)
(Today)
Venue—Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4:00pm—Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Central FC
Venue —Arima Velodrome
4:00pm—Prisons FC vs Cunupia FC
Venue —La Horquetta Recreation Ground
5:00pm—AC Port of Spain vs W Connection
7.15pm—Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Point Fortin Civic
(Tomorrow)
Venue —Arima Velodrome
5:00pm—Defence Force vs Morvant Caledonia United
7.15pm—Police FC vs San Juan Jabloteh