Leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers maintained their unbeaten run in the Ascension Tournament on Friday night, defeating Central Soccer World (CSW) 4-2 in the second match of a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
Rangers went ahead in the 22nd minute after Real Gill collected the ball and found a sprinting Kadeem Corbin who just got his shot under an advancing Diego Suarez in goal for CSW.
Central drew level ten minutes later from the penalty spot, after Yohannes Richardson got a yellow card for bringing down Ryan Frederick inches inside the penalty area. Kemuel Rivers converted for CSW putting his shot beyond Jabari St Hillaire in goal for Rangers as the teams went into the half-time break on equal terms.
After the break, substitute Ataullah Guerra put Rangers ahead in the 54th with a shot from close range before Isaiah Lee made it 3-1 three minutes later.
Central pulled a goal back with Rivers getting his second item in the 79th minute but Daniel David restored Rangers’ two-goal advantage a minute later to ensure the home team got full points to stay on top of the standings.
In the first game of the night, Police FC whipped Real West Fort United 4-0 to go second, with Jabari Mitchell scoring a brace.
The Lawmen opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Jem Gordon was brought down by Rahim Jarvis just inside the 18-yard box. The resulting penalty was converted by the Gabriel Nanton who put his shot to the right of a diving Jacques Poon-Lewis in goal for West Fort.
Police earned a second penalty three minutes later, with Nanton running down the left with his cross almost finding Kareem Freitas who was brought down just in front of goal.
Mitchell stepped up to the penalty spot and fired in his shot to the top right corner for his first goal on the night.
Police made it 3-0 just before the half-time whistle, with Mitchell’s corner finding Kemron Purcell whose header sailed past Poon-Lewis in the 43rd minute.
Mitchell got his second goal of the contest seven minutes into the second half and Police maintained their advantage right through to the final whistle.
The Ascension League continues today with Deportivo PF up against Central FC from 5 p.m. at Police Barracks in St James.
Friday’s Ascension results:
Police FC 4 (Gabriel Nanton 23rd, Jabari Mitchell 26th, 52nd, Kemron Purcell 43th) Real West Fort United 0
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4 (Kadeem Corbin 22nd, Ataullah Guerra 54th, Isaiah Lee 57th, Daniel David 80th) Central Soccer World 2 (Kemuel Rivers 32nd, 79th)