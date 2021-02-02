‘Learning curve’

Terry Fenwick

STILL OPTIMISTIC: Terry Fenwick, T&T senior men’s football team head coach.

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.

T&T senior men’s footballers lost 7-0 to the USA in their first international game in over a year.

While he and his players were disappointed by the scoreline, Fenwick was heartened by the second half effort of his locally based players.

“On the positive side, I saw a lot of the guys we put on in the second half and who are on the ground in Trinidad, they played 40 minutes, conceded one goal, created a penalty which we missed, but looked much more comfortable on the ball and that’s just the time I’ve spent with them on the training ground,” Fenwick told TTFA media yesterday.

“It showed me in the second half that we’re not far away with the locally based players,” he added. “We’re all disappointed about the score and the players feels exactly the same. We’ve gone through a game plan and that didn’t work and when you concede two goals in the first five minutes, confidence crashes and game plans go out the window,” Fenwick said as he reflected on the Sunday’s game.

“They were literally on the their own and I was trying to prop them up from the side of the field, to get them to pull together. It was difficult. And in international football, you make one mistake you get punished for it and I thought I might have made a mistake about playing these guys too early,” Fenwick admitted.

“But I needed to see them, and I needed to see what they had about them and the same guys, on reflection, I recognise that we didn’t stick to the game plan that we agreed to before the game,” he continued. “(Now), it’s about coming together and recognising the mistakes we’ve made on and off the field and pulling together for the serious stuff we have coming down the line as far World Cup qualifiers,” he added.

“This is a learning curve. We’ve got to put ourselves together as quickly as we can. We’ve got lots of other players all over the world that I would also like to see,” he said. While he got a look at the USA players, he said he also has his eyes on players in the UK.

“Kelvin Jack is doing a lot of that networking for me in the UK where we also got some top players that we want to bring into the camp,” Fenwick revealed. T&T open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Guyana on March 25.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMING STRONGER

COMING STRONGER

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine did not have the best of seasons in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is committed to putting that behind him and coming back stronger in 2021.

In a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Narine admitted that his IPL performances for Kolkata Knight Riders were well below his best.

‘Learning curve’

‘Learning curve’

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.

Faith in pace

Faith in pace

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.

Cudjoe sends best wishes to stricken Alexander

The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.

T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.

‘Solo’ cruises in Champions League

SOLO CRUSADERS got the second week of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League going in style on Monday night at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

After both teams won one of their two fixtures last week, the former national champions marched past their hosts Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.