‘Learning curve’

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.
T&T senior men’s footballers lost 7-0 to the USA in their first international game in over a year.
While he and his players were disappointed by the scoreline, Fenwick was heartened by the second half effort of his locally based players.
“On the positive side, I saw a lot of the guys we put on in the second half and who are on the ground in Trinidad, they played 40 minutes, conceded one goal, created a penalty which we missed, but looked much more comfortable on the ball and that’s just the time I’ve spent with them on the training ground,” Fenwick told TTFA media yesterday.
“It showed me in the second half that we’re not far away with the locally based players,” he added. “We’re all disappointed about the score and the players feels exactly the same. We’ve gone through a game plan and that didn’t work and when you concede two goals in the first five minutes, confidence crashes and game plans go out the window,” Fenwick said as he reflected on the Sunday’s game.
“They were literally on the their own and I was trying to prop them up from the side of the field, to get them to pull together. It was difficult. And in international football, you make one mistake you get punished for it and I thought I might have made a mistake about playing these guys too early,” Fenwick admitted.
“But I needed to see them, and I needed to see what they had about them and the same guys, on reflection, I recognise that we didn’t stick to the game plan that we agreed to before the game,” he continued. “(Now), it’s about coming together and recognising the mistakes we’ve made on and off the field and pulling together for the serious stuff we have coming down the line as far World Cup qualifiers,” he added.
“This is a learning curve. We’ve got to put ourselves together as quickly as we can. We’ve got lots of other players all over the world that I would also like to see,” he said. While he got a look at the USA players, he said he also has his eyes on players in the UK.
“Kelvin Jack is doing a lot of that networking for me in the UK where we also got some top players that we want to bring into the camp,” Fenwick revealed. T&T open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Guyana on March 25.