In doing research for his Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Lecture, Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said he learned a lot, was inspired and wants to find a way for the current and upcoming generation of West Indian players to have a similar inspirational experience when it comes to the region’s rich cricketing history.
Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray raised the point about the region’s history in the question and answer segment of the lecture on Monday night.
“I think it is extremely important to do profound research on our past great West Indian cricketers. Are we going to?” Gray asked.
“Young people are not as keen on history as we used to be when we were growing up. History was a critical component of our learning, so we have to find more exciting ways to introduce young people to West Indian cricket history and this lecture is certainly one way,” the CWI president said in response.
“I learned things about Frank Worrell and got inspired by it. So, the whole idea is how do we get the legends and stories of the past to inspire young cricketers to higher heights and to keep the quality of cricket up for generation to generation,” Skerritt continued.
“I don’t have the answer but that is one area we are still looking at,” he added.
The West Indies women’s team, the mental preparation of West Indies teams and discipline were also talking points in the Q&A segment.
Asked what he felt was the reason for the West Indies Women’s team’s decline and how the team can recover going forward, Skerritt said: “I don’t think there is any one reason but I think what it amounts to is lack of focus (and) lack of strategic attention.”
He explained that knee-jerk, hasty reactions to disappointing results will not bring sustained improvement.
“We’ve just appointed Courtney Walsh as the head of the women’s programme and Courtney, after less than a month on the job, has been on a very exciting path to rebuild women’s cricket. It is going to take a while but he has been given the mandate for the next three years or so. It is a not a one-man or one-woman job. It’s going to take a whole village and he’s going to be given the village to work with.”
Skerritt also noted there is no girl’s development programme in the region at the moment but he intends to have one implemented.
“We do not have an effective girl’s programme at the moment. We don’t have the kind of league activity across the region that we need and these are all desirable components that have been on the table for some time. It is not something I have devised but I am going to be the one that ensures it gets implemented,” Skerritt stated.
In terms of mental skills and sport psychology, Skerritt admitted that those areas have not been fully integrated into team preparations over the years “but the good news is that I think we all recognise it has to be an essential component,”
“Whenever the teams are being prepared now there is always a mental coach involved. And increasingly we have mental coaches actually with our teams on a full-time basis. What we are not doing well enough yet is getting them embedded at the youngest possible age. You have to start the mental training very early in the programme in the under-15 level,” the CWI president added.
When it comes to discipline, he said it was another key component in developing elite cricketers but said the players needed to understand the concept and value of discipline to a successful career.
“In every industry there are fundamentals that have to be adhered to at the earliest possible point, and taking short-cuts and leapfrogging over essentials for convenience really has to be avoided at all costs. For example, bad habits can develop very early in a talented cricketer’s life and those bad habits can, if not culled, can create unnecessary difficulties and distractions to that cricket career,” Skerritt explained.
“Discipline is a concept that is globally understood but each player in developing his own career will understand what discipline means to him, so we have to teach them the concept of discipline, not just the dos and don’ts. They have to understand why discipline is a value to a successful career and what discipline means in its entirety,” he added.
“We’re not trying to develop a group of choir boys, if you forgive the term. We’re trying to develop a group of warriors. They have to be disciplined in preparing for war and battle and preparing for excellence, not just while they are on the field but while they are preparing to go on the field.
“That is why off the field activities get so much attention but sometimes we exaggerate the off the field activities and ignore the real effect of the discipline on the field. Some of the most disciplined people off the field may end up being unsuccessful on the field because it is a whole package of skills, including mental skills and psychological development but clearly discipline and excellence go hand in hand,” Skerritt said.
The CWI president also noted that West Indies cricket will have to use every available piece of technology and means to develop the cricket product if it is going to be globally competitive and that development has to start from a very young age and has to continue even at the elite level.
“The criticism is that they (players) are not working hard enough in-between tours. They are not learning enough when they play in tours and they are not putting that learning to use in preparation so that they grow by the next tour. This is a conversation that has begun,” he explained.
“The players have been networked into consultative sessions with a number of coaches. The coaching education programme has begun and coaches around the region are now on Zoom talking about what is needed to improve standards and implement minimum standards, so I am pretty confident that we are on the right path,” Skerritt concluded.