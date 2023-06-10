NIRAV DOUGDEEN exacted revenge yesterday in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After losing in straight sets when he last squared off against Josiah Hills in the 14 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships, the son of former junior champion Roshni Naraysingh defeated the Tobagonian 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Doudgeen, who had denied Jacob Jacelon 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day in the first round, will oppose Christopher Khan, while his doubles partner Brian Harricharan will come up against Jovan Garibana in this morning’s 14 & under semifinals.
After allowing Alex Sharma just two games in the first round, Harricharan nosed out Connor Carrington 7-5, 4-6, 12/10 to book his place in the last four.
In the other quarters, Khan, winner of the 12 & under title in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinity Cup in April, was a 6-3, 6-2 winner winner over Gabriel Mansoor, and after also receiving a first-round bye, Garibana took down Darius Rahaman 6-4, 6-0.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, the overwhwelming favourite to capture the girls’ 14 & under crown, cruised past Elyse Ferguson 6-0, 6-2, while her younger sister Abba did not allow Charde Sylvester a single game to book her place in the semis.
Makeda Bain, beaten by Abba in the “Catch” 12 & under final, will oppose Em-Miryam today after taking down Lilly Mohammed 6-1, 6-4 in yesterday’s quarters.
Khan’s sister Madison earned the last place in the final four with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Mohammed’s sister Naomi.
Karissa, the other daughter of multiple national champ Shenelle Mohammed, and Suri Ramcharan are the seeded players in the 12 & under category, and they received byes into today’s semis.
Cherdine Sylvester will oppose Karissa after overwhelming Samiyah Mohammed 6-0, 6-0, while Anneleise Orr dismissed Keyah Roberts by the same score to set up a meeting with Ramcharan this morning.
In the boys’ equivalent division, “Catch” champ Ryan Steuart halted Adrian Sanchez 6-0, 6-4 to set up a semifinal date with Fabian Dates, who edged Abishek Ramdeen 2-6, 6-4, 10/7.
And in the other quarters, 2021 ‘Catch’ 10 & under champ Jaysean Wells edged Novak Malcolm 4-6, 6-1, 10/6, and Zelig Williams, playing in his first tournament of the season, was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Sanjay Ramcharitar.
Today is the fourth and final day of the first stage of the tournament and semifinal winners will have to come back later to play for gold.
However, this will not be the case in the 10 & under age-group. There were just four players main draw and Eli Paty defeated Djaiminha Lewis 4-2, 4-2 and Ramcharitar’s brother Rohan was a 4-1, 4-2 winner over Nicholas McLetchie in yesterday’s semis.
First serve today is 9 a.m.