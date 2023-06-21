MAKEDA BAIN was the only player to capture a triple crown in the two-weekend Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After winning the Under-14 singles and doubles titles over the first weekend, the Tobagonian combined with Shiloh Walker for the Under-16 doubles trophy last Sunday.
Bain and Madison Khan had won the younger age-group crown the weekend before, but were with different partners this time and ended up playing the match of the event in the semi-finals.
After just getting home 6-4, 4-6, 11/9, the 12 & under runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships and Walker took down singles semi-finalist Brianna Harricharan and Eva Pasea, the C Division champ of last month’s East Clubs Classified Championships, 6-4, 6-0 in the final.
Bain was the favourite to earn the singles trophy, but she was stunned in the quarter-finals and her conqueror Lilly Mohammed was beaten 6-0, 6-4 in the next round by eventual champ Khan.
Kale Dalla Costa came extremely close to capturing his second title before he and Pasea’s brother Tim were nosed out 6-0, 2-6, 17/15 by Jamal Alexis and Beckham Sylvester for the senior double crown.
The “Catch” Under-16 champ had edged Tranquillity Open quarter-finalist Alexis 4-6, 6-0, 10/8 in the Under-18 final earlier in the day.
Three players—Kayden Siewrattan (Under-16), Annaleise Orr and Zelig Williams (Under-12)—captured singles titles in their first tournament of the season.
Singles (finals) results:
GIRLS
• Under-16: M. Khan bt Naomi Mohammed 6-3, 6-0.
• U-14: M. Bain bt Abba Campbell-Smith 6-2, 6-1.
• U-12: A. Orr bt Karissa Mohammed 6-3, 2-6, 10/7.
• U-10: Rukha Campbell-Smith won all three matches in straight round-robin events.
BOYS
• Under-18: K. Dalla Costa bt J. Alexis 4-6, 6-0, 10/8.
• U-16: K. Siewrattan bt Daniel Rahaman 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.
• U-14: Jovan Garibana bt Nirav Dougdeen 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
• U-12: Z. Williams bt Ryan Steurt 6-3, 6-3.
• U-10: Eli Paty bt Rohan Ramcharitar 0-4, 4-1, 10/7.