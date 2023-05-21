LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

Sport-Filler

Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.

The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, T&T sent Barbados tumbling to 18 for four in the seventh over, Kirby’s double strike in the sixth over proving incisive.

Trishan Holder fell to the fifth ball of the game without scoring, before Kirby struck twice in her first over, first getting Kyshona Knight (7) to hole out to deep midwicket and then bowling Aaliyah Alleyne for one, the right-hander giving herself room to play through the off-side but then missing her back foot stroke.

It was then left to veteran Shakera Selman, better known for her pace bowling, to rescue the innings in an unbeaten knock of 29—including two fours—off 41 balls.

More importantly, she put on 34 for the sixth wicket with Naijanni Cumberbatch (13), a partnership which rallied Barbados at the back end.

In reply, T&T lost Djenaba Joseph without scoring to the second ball of the chase when she was run out without facing a single delivery, charging down to the striker’s end for a leg bye even though Reniece Boyce never budged.

But West Indies batter Britney Cooper arrived at number three to lash five fours in a 15-ball 23 which revived the innings, before Kirby put on the finishing touches.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS 80 for six off 20 overs (Shakera Selman 29 not out; Lee-Ann KIrby 3-10) vs T&T 82 for five off 12.3 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 25 not out, Britney Cooper 23; Keila Elliott 2-16, Shamilia Connell 2-27)

Central Sports whip Alescon Comets

Central Sports won the “Central derby” on Saturday night, defeating cross-town rivals Alescon Comets by five wickets, in their Group B match in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent in, Comets, who are based at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, were restricted to 148 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Shatrughan Rambaran struck 49 off 39 balls while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 35 off 18.

Golden Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN had a four-gold medal-haul on Saturday’s penultimate night of the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman, who has committed to studying at the University of Tennessee next term, picked up gold in the 200m freestyle (1:54.27) in which he beat compatriot and good friend Zachary Anthony (1:58.35) into second.

Carter misses out on 50m ‘fly’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the semi-finals of the ‘Skins’ 50m butterfly event and failed to advance to yesterday’s final at the Mare Nostrum Series, in Monaco.

Carter had previously won four medals—two gold and two bronze—in the Mare Nostrum Series. The Monaco leg of the series concluded yesterday.

Club Sando win South derby

REAL GILL showed glimpses of his tremendous talent on his Club Sando debut, but it was a powerful Alvin Jones trademark free-kick which secured “Sando” a hard-fought 2-1 South derby victory over W Connection, yesterday, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

‘Toco Boys’ place sixth in NORCECA

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield improved one spot from the weekend before as they finished sixth the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour, yesterday, in the Cayman Islands.