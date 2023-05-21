LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.
The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.
Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, T&T sent Barbados tumbling to 18 for four in the seventh over, Kirby’s double strike in the sixth over proving incisive.
Trishan Holder fell to the fifth ball of the game without scoring, before Kirby struck twice in her first over, first getting Kyshona Knight (7) to hole out to deep midwicket and then bowling Aaliyah Alleyne for one, the right-hander giving herself room to play through the off-side but then missing her back foot stroke.
It was then left to veteran Shakera Selman, better known for her pace bowling, to rescue the innings in an unbeaten knock of 29—including two fours—off 41 balls.
More importantly, she put on 34 for the sixth wicket with Naijanni Cumberbatch (13), a partnership which rallied Barbados at the back end.
In reply, T&T lost Djenaba Joseph without scoring to the second ball of the chase when she was run out without facing a single delivery, charging down to the striker’s end for a leg bye even though Reniece Boyce never budged.
But West Indies batter Britney Cooper arrived at number three to lash five fours in a 15-ball 23 which revived the innings, before Kirby put on the finishing touches.
Summarised Scores:
BARBADOS 80 for six off 20 overs (Shakera Selman 29 not out; Lee-Ann KIrby 3-10) vs T&T 82 for five off 12.3 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 25 not out, Britney Cooper 23; Keila Elliott 2-16, Shamilia Connell 2-27)