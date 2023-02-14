Lee retains Ladies Open crown

Yeji Lee retained her Ladies Amateur Golf Open title at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, Sunday.
Lee shot 76 and 75 for a gross score of 151 over the two-day event, to earn her a three-stroke victory in the Ladies first flight over second-placed Chloe Ajodha (154). Ajodha had led by three strokes after day one Saturday, having shot 73, but she trailed off Sunday, with 81, allowing the steady Lee to overtake her.
In third was Jada Charles who shot 81 and 85 over the two days.
In the second flight, the honours went to Renee Ayoung (184), who finished ten strokes ahead of Elizabeth Lawrence (194) and Nancy Douglas.
In the third flight, Vindra Dhanraj was the winner, followed by Natascha Wong-A-Tong and Gillian Quesnel.