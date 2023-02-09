Yeji Lee

DEFENDING CHAMP: Yeji Lee

YeJi Lee will be defending her title when the 34th Ladies Amateur Golf Open tournament takes place this weekend at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.

Lee is in good form, having recently won the Brechin Castle Open held in early January, as well as the Pointe-a-Pierre Open last weekend. Trying to take the title from her tomorrow and Sunday will be a field including a quartet of improving junior golfers in Chloe Ajodha, Jada Charles, Elise La Borde and Emily Wyatt in the first flight.

The tournament will be played over 36 holes in 3 different flights intended to accommodate all levels of amateur golfers.

Yesterday, a stableford format competition was held as a warm-up for all participants.

An addition this year is an 18-hole tournament to be played tomorrow for beginning local golfers with high handicaps - handicaps over 36.

The recent revision and update to the handicap system by the world governing bodies is aimed at encouraging new entrants to the game by standardising the system and extending the range of the handicaps from 36 to 54. The standardisation enables a player to play competitively against other golfers anywhere in the world, making it easier to carry a handicap index from one course to any other course.

In 2022, a nine-hole event was played, but this year the beginners/high handicaps will play 18 holes.

Organisers hope this 18 hole event will be a standard feature in future years to encourage beginners to test their game in a competitive atmosphere, improve their skills and graduate to the lower handicap flights.

Weather conditions are expected to be ideal for golf at Moka this weekend, and the condition of the greens is therefore expected to be fairly firm and fast.

Apart form local participants, there will be golfers taking part from Suriname, Curacao and Barbados

First tee time Saturday is at 8 a.m.

This year the sponsors include the Monster brand of sports drinks and Cardea Benefits Ltd - a subsidiary of AIB Ltd) - which administers health benefit plans in Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries.

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.