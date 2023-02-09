YeJi Lee will be defending her title when the 34th Ladies Amateur Golf Open tournament takes place this weekend at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval.
Lee is in good form, having recently won the Brechin Castle Open held in early January, as well as the Pointe-a-Pierre Open last weekend. Trying to take the title from her tomorrow and Sunday will be a field including a quartet of improving junior golfers in Chloe Ajodha, Jada Charles, Elise La Borde and Emily Wyatt in the first flight.
The tournament will be played over 36 holes in 3 different flights intended to accommodate all levels of amateur golfers.
Yesterday, a stableford format competition was held as a warm-up for all participants.
An addition this year is an 18-hole tournament to be played tomorrow for beginning local golfers with high handicaps - handicaps over 36.
The recent revision and update to the handicap system by the world governing bodies is aimed at encouraging new entrants to the game by standardising the system and extending the range of the handicaps from 36 to 54. The standardisation enables a player to play competitively against other golfers anywhere in the world, making it easier to carry a handicap index from one course to any other course.
In 2022, a nine-hole event was played, but this year the beginners/high handicaps will play 18 holes.
Organisers hope this 18 hole event will be a standard feature in future years to encourage beginners to test their game in a competitive atmosphere, improve their skills and graduate to the lower handicap flights.
Weather conditions are expected to be ideal for golf at Moka this weekend, and the condition of the greens is therefore expected to be fairly firm and fast.
Apart form local participants, there will be golfers taking part from Suriname, Curacao and Barbados
First tee time Saturday is at 8 a.m.
This year the sponsors include the Monster brand of sports drinks and Cardea Benefits Ltd - a subsidiary of AIB Ltd) - which administers health benefit plans in Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries.