Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”