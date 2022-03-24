Karishma Ramharack

FLASHBACK: West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack, left, exchanges a high five with pace bowling teammate Chinelle Henry during the second women’s ODI against South Africa, at the Wanderers, in South Africa, last month. —Photo: CSA/Gallo Images

West Indies women’s hopes of a semi-final spot in the Women’s World Cup were left hanging by a string after rain forced a no-result in their all-important final group stage game against South Africa women yesterday.

Needing full points to remain firmly in the battle for one of three top four spots, West Indies were forced to share the two points as rain allowed only 65 deliveries at the Basin Reserve, in a contest already reduced to 26 overs per side.

West Indies lie third in the standings on seven points, with unbeaten leaders Australia on 12, and second placed South Africa on nine, already through to the semi-finals. However, England and India, fourth and fifth, respectively, on six points, have one game left, and can still both overtake West Indies in the table.

“The girls are still in good spirits, we always have that never say die attitude,” all-rounder Deandra Dottin said afterwards. “We look at things as – yeah, we had a good start to the tournament but we look at it as like, everything happens for a reason.

“So it’s not the result that we wanted but we can only control what we can actually control at the time. It’s just to look forward and just take the positives from here, and the tournament is still playing so all isn’t lost yet.”

Winning the toss and opting to bat following a four-hour delayed start, West Indies had reduced South Africa to 61 for four after nearly 11 overs when the rain returned to end the game prematurely.

Mignon du Preez, who smashed half-dozen fours in an unbeaten 38 off 31 balls, was leading South Africa’s fight back after seamer Chinelle Henry’s three-wicket burst crippled the innings at 22 for four in the sixth over.

Henry, who finished with three for 19 from her five overs, claimed the first wicket in the second over of the innings when Dottin dived low to her left at point to pull off a stunning catch to send back Laura Wolvaardt for three.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell followed up in the next over, getting Lizelle Lee to sky to Karishma Ramharack at short mid on for nine and Henry grabbed her second in the fourth over when captain Sune Luus scooped to her opposite number Stafanie Taylor at point to depart for one.

When Tazmin Brits perished in the sixth over, slicing an aerial catch to Ramharack at cover off Henry, South Africa were in disarray but du Preez dominated a 39-run, fifth wicket stand with Marizanne Kapp (5 not out) to stabilise the innings.

West Indies will now await the outcome of England’s clash with Bangladesh and India’s against South Africa tomorrow, before knowing if they will be heading home early.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

North Macedonia stun Italy in W/Cup qualifying playoff semi

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the second successive tournament after the Euro 2020 winners were stunned by a stoppage-time winner from North Macedonia in yesterday’s playoff semi-final in Palermo.

With Italy frustrated for 90 minutes by a heroic North Macedonia defensive performance, Aleksandar Trajkovski, a former Palermo player, struck the only goal of the game in the second minute of added time, inflicting Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

Excitement abounds ahead of PanAm Swimming Champs

THE LOCAL Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships will be working with a $2 to 2.5 million budget for the regional tournament that is expected to splash off from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre.

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

Last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spared England’s blushes after the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse to open the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada, yesterday.

Leach (41no) and Mahmood (49) shared in a remarkable 90-run stand, helping England to recover from 114-9 to a far more credible 204 all out when Mahmood was denied a maiden first-class fifty in being bowled in the final over of the day.

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

Warriors back in action

Warriors back in action

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.