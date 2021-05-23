‘Lefty’ makes history at Kiawah Island

Phil Mickelson finished at 6 under to win the PGA Championship, outlasting Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen yesterday at the Ocean Course to claim his sixth career major championship and first since 2013.

At 50, Mickelson becomes the oldest major champion in golf history. It is Mickelson’s second PGA Championship, joining his victory at Baltursrol in 2005.

Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course.

Mickelson raised his arms in triumph and hugged his caddie, his brother Tim, for his sixth career major and second PGA win joining his Wanamaker Trophy from Baltusrol in 2005. Mickelson broke the previous mark for oldest player that was held by 48-year-old Julius Boros in winning the 1968 PGA Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka tied for second. Oosthuizen had a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74. British Open champion Shane Lowry, 49-year-old Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs and Paul Casey tied for fourth, four shots behind Mickelson, whose six major wins are tied for 12th-most all time.

