Legends storm into ‘Champions’ final

LEGENDS UNITED scored five victories in an unbeaten second-round performance over the weekend to win the round-robin stage and advance to the final of the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champions Table Tennis League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
Barbadian Tyrese Knight and company had won four of their five fixtures in the first round, and they only finished with one more victory than the players from Arima Table Tennis Club (ATTC), who will oppose QPCC Parkites tonight for the other place in tomorrow night’s title match.
Parkites were third of the six teams in the round-robin stage with six victories, three in each round.
The defending champions handed Legends their only defeat in the first round (5-2 last Thursday night), but rested top player Shermar Britton of Guyana when they met again on Sunday and were beaten 5-3.
The winner of the recent Silverbowl Championship won both times in their two fixtures against ATTC but Parkites were still defeated both times.
However, Derron Douglas, the top-ranked local player in the tournament, was missing when Parkites lost 5-3 on Saturday.
And after the two teams had finished deadlocked at 4-all three days before, ATTC won the deciding doubles match in the deciding fifth game.
Three Guyanese players have been leading the charge for ATTC in the competition and they should be in the spotlight again tonight.
“Silverbowl” semifinalist Jonathan Van Lange and Niran Bissu should be on the main table, while Colin Wong is expected to play alongside T&T’s Krystian Sahadeo on the second table. Parkites’ line-up should be Britton and Douglas on the main table and Javier King and Abraham Francis on the second.
Yuvraaj Dookram joined Legends after the first round, but the former top-ranked player, who sparkled in this tournament last year after being out of the game for more than two years, struggled in the second round.
The 2014 national champ is against expected to partner “Silverbowl” runner-up Knight in tomorrow night’s final, while former top-ten players Franklyn Seechan and Kenneth Parmanand, who reached the last eight in “Silverbowl”, should be on the second table.
Legends would definitely prefer ATTC to win tonight as they have beaten this team 6-1 and 5-2 in their two meetings.
New Team, including five-time national champ Reeza Burke and former national A2 runner-up Jesse Dookie, and Smalta Crusaders, led by former national champ Anthony “Sandfly’ Brown, finished behind Parkites in the round-robin stage with three wins each from their ten fixtures.
And WASA Club, without the services of two-time national champ Curtis Humphreys after the second fixture, brought up the rear with just one victory—a 5-4 triumph over Parkites to start the competition on August 10.
First serve in the semis and final is 6 p.m.
Second round results:
(Saturday)
Legends bt ATTC 5-2; Parkites bt WASA 5-0; New Team br Crusaders 5-3. Parkites bt Crusader 5-3; Legends bt WASA 5-1; ATTC bt New Team 5-0. Crusaders bt WASA 5-0; ATTC bt Parkites 5-3; Legends bt New Team 5-3.
(Sunday)
Legends bt Crusaders 5-4; Parkites bt New Team 5-0; ATTC bt WASA 5-0. New Team bt WASA 5-0; ATTC bt Crusaders 5-1; Legends bt Parkites 5-3.