West Indies opener Lendl Simmons matched Man-of-the-Match Mitchell Marsh virtually run for run but still ended on the losing side in the fourth T20 International against Australia Wednesday night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.
A high-scoring contest ended with the Windies falling just short of their victory target of 190, ending on 185 for six after Australia — largely through Marsh and captain Aaron Finch — had made 189 for six. But disappointing as the four-run loss was for his side, Simmons was still upbeat about the Windies getting a more positive result tonight in the fifth and final match of the series.
“We just need to continue playing consistent cricket. They got a good score tonight, that was their highest score in the series so far. Hopefully in the next game we can pull them back if they bat first. But all in all, our batsmen have been getting runs and doing good; we have been fielding good as a unit and we have been playing good cricket...so I see no reason why we can’t bounce back from this game because our confidence is still high,” Simmons said after a tense end to game four.
Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc won his last-over battle with Andre Russell to give Australia a consolation win.
West Indies needed 11 off the final over with the dangerous Russell facing. But Starc, spearing yorkers and low full tosses into Russell’s pads denied “Dre Russ” room to swing his arms until the final ball. Russell repeatedly turned down singles, backing himself to hit the big blows rather than expose Hayden Walsh Jr who had come to the crease at the end of the penultimate 19th over. But Starc’s accuracy denied him for once.
Equivalent to a ‘five-for’
Starc did not take a wicket in the match. But his last over was equivalent to a “five-for” for the previously winless Aussies who trail 3-1 in the five-match CG Insurance series going into tonight’s game.
“We didn’t get the result that we wanted, so I’m not too pleased about us losing the game,” Simmons admitted. He would have much preferred his first half-century of the series — a highly skilled, authoritative 72 off 48 balls to have contributed to
a win. But while “a bit depressed” by the result, Simmons was, “still glad to get some runs behind my name and get some confidence going for the next game.”
Starc did not have the personal rewards that he would have preferred, but his last over heroics stopped the late WI onslaught led by Russell (24, 13 balls) and Fabian Allen (29, 14 balls). They pummelled six sixes and two fours between them in a sixth wicket stand of 47 that took up just 21 deliveries.
Earlier, Simmons had tried to set up the run chase with ten fours and two sixes, an effort that was on par with the 75 (44 balls, four fours, six sixes) made by Marsh in Australia’s innings. But while Simmons went for 16 in the lone over he bowled, Marsh (4-0-24-3) picked up the crucial wickets of Simmons himself, Chris Gayle (one) and captain Nicholas Pooran (16) to pour cold water on the WI’s hot Powerplay start – 75 for the loss of Evin Lewis (31, 14 balls).
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-20-2) also did important work inside the first six and then the middle overs. Marsh’s figures were his best in T20 Internationals. His 75 was also a new career best. And that effort left the Windies having to play catch-up the rest of the evening.
The home side brought big promising pacer Oshane Thomas into the side for his first match of the series. He, Akeal Hosein and Lewis replaced Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy and Shimron Hetmyer.
Thomas started well, Matthew Wade snicking a cut to keeper Pooran in his first over. But in his second, Thomas sent down two no-balls and conceded 25.
Marsh was severe on the youngster; four of his ten boundaries coming in that over.
The Aussies were off to a flier. And having seen neither Pooran nor Gayle at slip go for his snick off Sheldon Cottrell in the third over, skipper Finch went on to get his first fifty of the series – 53 (37 balls) in adding 114 off 58 with Marsh. There was no Bravo or McCoy on the night to mash the breaks hard enough for the home side.
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (4-0-27-3) was outstanding again, picking up Finch and Alex Carey in his second over and Ashton Turner later with a tantalising leg-break that led to a Pooran stumping.
However, Dan Christian hit an important, unbeaten 22 at the end to push Australia to a score they would have felt good defending.
Looking back over the WI run chase, Simmons said: “I think we played a good game. We batted our middle overs properly considering that the last couple games we were not getting those solid partnerships in the middle...We set up the game. My job was to set up the game and I set up the game for the guys.
“Starc bowled a very good last over; Russell was not able to finish the game but nine out of ten times we back Russell to finish the game.”