Lendore 5th in Brussels

Deon Lendore finished fifth in the Men’s 400 Metres event at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Wanda Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star completed his lap of the track in 45.06 seconds.
Michael Cherry produced a superb run, the American stopping the clock at a personal best 44.03 to strike gold. The time was also a new meet record.
Grenada’s three-time Olympic medallist Kirani James clocked 44.51 seconds to claim silver. The bronze went to Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, the veteran quartermiler getting home in 44.83. Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia was fourth in 45-flat.
James made the early running, leading the eight-man field at the halfway mark. Lendore was second and Cherry third. The order remained the same up to 250 metres.
Cherry then made his move, motoring to the front before pulling away from his rivals on the home straight. With 100 metres to go, Lendore was third, but slipped to fifth in the final stages.
“I am very happy with my win,” Cherry said, after the race, “and a good personal best of 44.03. It felt so good to race here. The crowd was amazing, the weather was nice, I had good competition here. And also, getting that meeting record here in Brussels. I still have a few races to go so no vacation for me yet, I still have to focus and try to be better each time.”