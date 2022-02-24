Lendore’s final rest next Thursday

Deon Lendore will be laid to rest next Thursday, March 3. The funeral service takes place from 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa RC Church, in Arima. There will be a viewing of the body from 1 p.m. and tributes from 1.30 p.m. Following the funeral service, the late Trinidad and Tobago track star will be buried at the Santa Rosa RC Cemetery.
Lendore died in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA on January 10. His body arrived in Trinidad last week.
Leah Johnson, sister of the deceased quarter-miler, told the Express there will be a cap on the number of persons attending the funeral.
“With the Covid-19 restrictions, the family has no choice but to invite a limited number of people to the funeral. However, there will be a livestream for those who cannot attend. We are appealing to everyone to respect our wishes and our privacy.”
Expected to be in attendance according to a family spokesman, Ashton Forde, is Pat Henry, head coach at Texas A&M University, the school Lendore represented with distinction in the United States.
Ford said the family also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne for his assistance in ensuring that Lendore’s body was returned home.
Lendore was a standout athlete for Trinidad and Tobago, earning 4x400-metre relay medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships and World Indoor Championships and two individual bronze medals at World Indoors.
Lendore’s most recent global podium success in T&T colours came at the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, where he teamed up with Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for men’s 4x4 gold.
Lendore was the top T&T quarter-miler at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, finishing ninth overall in the men’s 400m. The 2012 Olympic 4x4 bronze medallist went on to bag one-lap bronze at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland. It turned out to be his final race.