Lendore’s legacy

Both Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Trinidad and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis have hailed the contribution to his sport of Trinidad and Tobago athlete Deon Lendore.

Lendore, 29, died in a car crash in the United States around midnight on Monday. The 400-metres runner represented T&T at three Olympic Games — London 2012, Rio 2016 and in Tokyo last year.