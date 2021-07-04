Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Deon Lendore

FASTEST 400 SINCE 2015: Deon Lendore

Deon Lendore produced his fastest run in more than six years to seize men’s 400 metres silver at the Bauhaus-Galan Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, yesterday.

Running blind out in lane eight, Lendore got home in 44.73 seconds to secure the runner-up spot, behind Grenada’s 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James in 44.63. Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands clocked 44.80 to bag bronze.

In two social media posts, yesterday, Texas-based Lendore was full of gratitude. “Coach Vince Anderson brought me back from the dead. He the GOAT!!! 44.73 ain’t close to the fastest in the world but it’s the fastest I’ve ran in years. “Thank God for blessing me in Sweden !!!”

Just twice in his career has Lendore bettered yesterday’s 44.73 run. On May 18, 2014, the Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler stopped the clock at a personal best 44.36. And on May 16, 2015, he ran 44.41. Between the 44.41 and 44.73 runs, Lendore dived under 45 seconds just once—44.81 in June, 2018.

Lendore, whose previous 2021 season’s best was 45.04 seconds, jumped from 24th to 16th on the world performance list, thanks to the strong 44.73 Stockholm run. He is the fastest T&T quartermiler to date this year. Dwight St Hillaire is next best at 17th on the 2021 list with a 44.74 clocking. Machel Cedenio is 44th at 45.37. American Randolph Ross is the global leader with a 43.85 scorcher.

Lendore, St Hillaire and Cedenio will represent T&T in the individual 400 at the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. They are also part of the 4x400 squad, which also includes Asa Guevara and Che Lara.

Lendore made his Olympic debut at the 2012 Games in London, England. Just 19 at the time, he anchored T&T to 4x4 bronze. However, he was eliminated in the opening round of the 400, and suffered the same fate at the 2016 Rio Games. The 28-year-old seems set for a change in fortune in Tokyo.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Covid’ knocks out World Cup

THE Mayan World Cup Under-14 Tennis Tournament was cancelled yesterday in Guatemala after a player from the El Salvador team tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) sent out a press release last night stating: “All T&T athletes and coaches are safe and have been scheduled for PCR testing.” Arrangements are in place for the team to leave Guatemala today for Miami, Florida, USA.

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

Stafanie Taylor has often had to do it with both bat and ball for the West Indies women cricketers. And yesterday the WI skipper went back into “Captain Fantastic” mode.

Taylor got four wickets including a hat-trick and then finished unbeaten with the bat as the West Indies completed a series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the third and final T20 International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Deon Lendore produced his fastest run in more than six years to seize men’s 400 metres silver at the Bauhaus-Galan Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, yesterday.

Simmons: WI must get tactical

Simmons: WI must get tactical

It’s back to the thinking board for the West Indies batsmen. That at least is the desire of coach Phil Simmons following the West Indies’ 2-3 loss in the recent CG Insurance T20 International series against South Africa.

T&T 10th in Davis Cup

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team suffered their fourth defeat to end up tenth of 11 in American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup Saturday in Panama.