Lendore strikes bronze

Deon Lendore captured bronze in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial men’s 400 metres event in Silesia, Poland, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler produced a 45.31 seconds run at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.
Americans Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood finished one-two. Cherry was golden in 44.94 seconds, while Norwood clocked 45.12 to claim silver, ahead of Lendore, Poland’s Kajetan Duszynski (45.44) and Jamaican Christopher Taylor (45.68).
Coming off the final turn, Lendore was well-positioned for a top-two finish. Norwood, though, was stronger on the home straight, forcing his T&T rival to settle for bronze. Lendore also earned bronze last Tuesday, at the Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy, the Arima athlete getting home in 45.19. And on Friday, Lendore was fifth at the Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium in 45.06.
Michelle-Lee Ahye just missed out on the podium in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Women’s 100m dash. The T&T sprint star crossed the line in 11.19 seconds to claim fourth spot.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was the class of the field, the Jamaican track legend powering to victory in a meet record time of 10.81 seconds. Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji was a distant second in 11.08, with third spot going to Daryll Neita, the British sprinter getting to the line in 11.15.
Ahye, who missed out on a lane in the Olympic 100m final by just one-thousandth of a second, has now competed three times since the Tokyo Games. On August 24, she was fourth in Hungary in 11.16 seconds. The 29-year-old followed up with gold in Italy last Tuesday in 11.20 and yesterday’s fourth-place finish in Poland.