Lendore, Walters solid in Arkansas

Deon Lendore

THIRD FASTEST: Deon Lendore

Deon Lendore was first to the line in his men’s 400 metres section at the American Track League #3 indoor meet in Arkansas, USA, on Sunday.

The Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler clocked 46.08 seconds to finish just ahead of Jamaican Christopher Taylor, the runner-up in 46.09.

Lendore was third fastest overall, behind section winners Michael Cherry and Trevor Bassitt, the Americans clocking 45.24 and 45.27, respectively. Taylor was fourth fastest.

Ruebin Walters picked up bronze in the men’s 60m hurdles, the T&T athlete getting home in 7.67 seconds. Jamaican Omar McLeod was golden in 7.53, while silver went to American Michael Dickson (7.58). In the women’s 400m, T&T’s Sparkle McKnight finished third in her section and seventh overall in 54.33 seconds. Top spot went to American Shamier Little (51.33).

At the Husker Quad meet in Nebraska, on Saturday, Kion Benjamin snapped up silver in the men’s 60m dash. The University of Minnesota sophomore clocked 6.74 seconds. In the qualifying round, Benjamin was third fastest in 6.78, while Minnesota freshman Jaydon Antoine was 11th with a 7.03 run. The eight fastest sprinters progressed to the final.

Antoine produced a 6.91 metres leap for fifth spot in the men’s long jump. Akilah Lewis qualified for the women’s 60m final with a 7.61 seconds clocking. The Minnesota sophomore, however, opted out of the championship race. Ianna Roach produced a 13.52m effort for eighth spot in the women’s shot put. In the weight throw, the University of Iowa sophomore was 15th with a 15.68m throw.

At the Charlie Thomas Invitational, in Texas, Tyra Gittens clocked a personal best 8.28 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries. The run was good enough for second in her section and fourth overall. Gittens opted out of the final. The Texas A&M University student threw 12.60m for eighth spot in the shot put.

