11.27am
Like me, the pigeon on the ledge of a third floor window at Express House is surveying life on the Brian Lara Promenade. There is semi-traffic on the ground below.
The city is growing back into itself, Covid-19 a reality it is prepared to live with, confident that the worst is past.
By contrast, West Indies cricket is entering its Covid peak season. Last week’s announcements of 50 per cent salary and funding cuts across the board made clear the vulnerable state of Cricket West Indies. And the implications of all those financial cut-backs may not become fully clear, perhaps, until next year when conditions may be better for business as “normal” to resume.
One is tempted to say that West Indies cricket can’t catch a break. For over two decades it has been trying to stabilise itself on and off the field. But with each seeming step forward has come a swamping wave of difficulty that capsizes things.
This has been the pattern in this period I’ve labelled the “Lost 25,” covering the time between 1996 and now.
On the field, there have been some spectacular crashes in this time.
Today, I go back to the Lord’s Test match in the summer of 2000. West Indies went into this game full of optimism, Jimmy Adams’ side having dominated the first Test at Edgbaston to win by an innings and 93 runs. However, they came away from the “Home of Cricket” losers by a narrow two wickets and from that point proceeded to lose heavily in the next match at Headingley and in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Those defeats handed the Wisden Trophy to England for the first time since 1968.
Like the 4-0 drubbing on the historic first official tour of South Africa — a tour that almost did not come off because of a standoff between the team led by Brian Lara and the then West Indies Cricket Board — that series loss in England was another red light moment. It signalled that, five years after West Indies had lost their unofficial title as world Test champions to Australia, their decline was not slowing down.
And that match at Lord’s is like a template for how the Windies have played their cricket — their Test cricket in particular — ever since.
First, consider the composition of the team.
At Lord’s, the lineup was in batting order: Sherwin Campbell, Adrian Griffith, Wavell Hinds, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jimmy Adams, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Curtly Ambrose, Franklyn Rose, Reon King, Courtney Walsh.
Of the top three, Campbell had made his debut in 1995 and Griffith in ‘97 but they had not established themselves either as individual players or an opening pair, while Hinds, normally an opener, was in his first months of international cricket. In short, this was a fragile top order that would need firm support from the established and proven middle trio of Lara, Chanderpaul and skipper Adams. Like Griffith, wicketkeeper Jacobs was on his first tour of England, as were pacers Rose and King. The bowling burden, as always, therefore fell to the firm of Ambrose and Walsh.
So how was that Lord’s Test lost?
In the first innings of the match, West Indies went from 162 for two to 267 all out. A solid start by the openers was frittered away in a crash of wickets once Campbell was second out, rashly chasing a wide ball from Dominic Cork.
Never one to mince his words, Colin Croft, part of Clive Lloyd’s fast bowling mean machine of the late 1970s/early 80s, was blunt in his analysis. He wrote back then: ”From 162-1 the West Indies made 267, and in effect, lost the game there. With that type of start, the minimum they should have made was 300. With 350, which should have been the goal of the West Indies batting team, England would have been effectively batted out of the game even before they had batted a first time. By not getting at least 300 runs, the West Indies let England back into the game with a small pinprick of light. That pin-prick became a gaping hole when the combined magnificence of the West Indies batting managed only 54 in the second innings, with no excuse except poor batsmanship, to use. The pitch was totally blameless.”
Does that sequence sound familiar? — an early advantage lost completely through mediocre cricket?
The Lord’s track did not warrant a team with experience and skill of Lara, Chanderpaul and Adams crashing for 54. But that non-score gave Alec Stewart’s side more than a sniff of getting 188 for victory, which they barely did, despite the lionhearted Walsh’s six-wicket haul. Rose and King got one wicket apiece in the whole match.
At Lord’s, the Windies lacked the professionalism both to drive home their advantage or stop the rot. In the third Test, they would again fall below 100 in the second innings, this time for 61.
In this second decade of the new millennium, the Windies lineup is even more heavily populated with the inexperienced and the unproven than the one that played that England series. It is still prone to batting capitulations but perhaps less frequently.
But 20 years on from Lord’s, as the West Indies get ready to head back to the UK, it says something that chances of a turnaround on English soil are as unlikely as a tour without a Covid threat.
